The Remote Sensing Services market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9%

Such crucial information is essential to manage and safeguard large areas’ environmental resources, such as tropical forests.

The Earth Observation Technology Cluster (EOTC) facilitates a knowledge exchange platform for diverse members of the terrestrial EO community to provide a unifying theme for EO investigations and practices.It covers a full range of remote sensing operations, comprising new platforms, sensor development, image retrieval, analysis, environmental modeling, and data applications.



Remote sensing services are carried out through technologies such as satellite photography, satellite-borne visible, near-infrared, and thermal infrared sensors, synthetic aperture radar, passive microwave imagers, and active microwave scatterometers.



Based on Application, Defense & Security segment is estimated to be the largest growing market

Militaries are harnessing the power of satellite imagery to retrieve intelligence on enemies.Monitoring maritime and land surveillance activities via satellite have increasingly gained importance in recent years and will continue to do so with the advancements in satellite technologies and high-speed data services.



Airbus Defense and Space offers a unique and innovative interface, the OceanFinder platform, which allows maritime stakeholders to inspect available satellite footprints in relation to additional information like AIS and nautical charts, as well as satellite-based situational reports.Vessel detection reports (VDR) include near-real-time information regarding vessel positions, as well as the size and relevant context information of vessels.



Such information is useful for routine background intelligence, route prediction, projected vessel locations, and automated detection and classification of vessels, among others.



Need for capturing more details through high and very high-resolution images to drive resolution segment demand

Spatial resolution is an image’s pixel-level detail.A smaller grid cell size and greater detail are two benefits of high spatial resolution.



In contrast, more spatial resolution results in smaller pixels and less detail.Drones frequently produce photographs with among the highest spatial resolutions.



Despite being the highest in the atmosphere, satellites are still capable of 50 cm or larger pixel sizes, as Worldview-3.Overall, an image’s quality and object detail are described by its spatial resolution.



The spatial resolution has higher information with more pixels when the grid cells are smaller, the spatial resolution has more detail with more pixels.

In June 2022, Planet Labs PBC (US), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Bayer AG (US), a global company with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition, announced an expansion of their strategic relationship.Planet and Bayer are scaling digital technologies to make a positive global impact on agriculture.



Bayer’s digital tools can optimize seed production, creating more efficient and sustainable agriculture. Planet’s unique data can provide users with satellite imagery from daily scans up to 3.7 m spatial resolution anywhere on Earth’s landmass, enabling precision agriculture that can provide field-level insights.



China to lead Asia Pacific Remote Sensing Services market

China uses land and ocean observation satellites to create a robust network to monitor natural resources and detect environmental changes.The country has plans to launch approximately 100 more earth observation satellites into space by 2025.



According to the UCS Satellite database, it presently has more than 260 satellites in orbit and is taking steps to accelerate the development of its space-related economy amid technological breakthroughs and industrial growth.

In July 2022, China sent a pair of commercial remote sensing satellites into orbit with its 24th orbital launch of 2022.SuperView Neo 2 (01) and (02) were sent into near-polar orbits.



The pair are the first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites for China Siwei Surveying and Mapping Technology Co. Ltd. (China Siwei), a satellite imagery and data services company.



In August 2022, China launched 16 new satellites into space for Commercial Remote Sensing and Atmospheric Imaging from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the country’s Shanxi province.



Thus, from such numerous space projects, it is evident that the country has many space projects in line.This, in turn, results in many remote sensing services at the country’s disposal.



Thus, this nation is expected to lead the Asia Pacific region’s growth in the remote sensing services market.



