Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$846.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$885.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (cish) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
Abbott Laboratories
Abnova Corporation
Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc
Bio SB
Biocare Medical, LLC
BioGenex Laboratories
Bio-Techne Corporation
Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Oxford Gene Technologies
PerkinElmer Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Clinical Diagnostics: Challenges and Opportunities Amid the
Pandemic
Research Efforts Underway for Using ISH in COVID-19 Detection
ISH in Molecular Detection of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19
Causing SARS-CoV-2
French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
In Situ Hybridization: A Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Insitu Hybridization
Chromogenic ISH: Gaining Over FISH
FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?
Probe Types and Application
Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Emerges as Cytological Tool
of Choice for Plethora of Scientific Applications
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for In-situ
Hybridization
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment
Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic
Testing Bodes Well for the Growth of ISH Market
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and
Prevalence
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Rise in Prenatal Testing Drives Opportunities
FISH in Detection of Prenatal Genetic Abnormalities
In Situ Hybridization Advances Present Perfect Tools to Detect
Genetic Anomalies
Uptrend in Companion Diagnostics Market Augurs Well
World Companion Diagnostics Market (in US$ Million) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
State-Sponsored Molecular Research Initiatives Bode Well for
Market Growth
Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease
Diagnostics to Drive Growth
Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in
Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below
5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children
Below 5 Years (in %) Cause % Share
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases
(In 000s)
FISH in Detection of Microbiological Pathogens
Growth in In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for Diagnosis of Chronic
Diseases Promise Opportunities
High Demand for IVD Devices Promises Opportunities for FISH
Probes: Global IVD Instruments Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027
Rising R&D Investments in the Biotech Sector Drives Gains
Emergence of Automated Diagnostic Kits
Novel Approach of Highly-Multiplexed FISH for In-Situ Genomics
Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Chromogenic In Situ
Hybridization (CISH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromogenic In Situ
Hybridization (CISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cancer Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Immunology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroscience by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Neuroscience by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neuroscience by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cytology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cytology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cytology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and
Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and
Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology,
Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and
Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and
Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and
Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and
Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and
Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology,
Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and
Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology,
Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and
Infectious Disease Diagnostics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ
Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization
(CISH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
and Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In Situ Hybridization
(ISH) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic In
Situ Hybridization (CISH) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Situ Hybridization (ISH) by Application - Cancer Diagnostics,
Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology and Infectious Disease
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for In Situ Hybridization
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232859/?utm_source=GNW