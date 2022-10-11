Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 13.6 Thousand Units by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Straddle Carriers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219547/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 9.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13.6 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
- The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.9 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
ASCOM S.p.A.
Cargotec Oyj
Cimolai Technology Spa
Combilift
Cometto S.p.A.
Kalmar
Konecranes Oyj
Kress Corporation
Mobicon Systems Pty Ltd.
NRS AS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Straddle Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Brief Review of Pandemic Impact of Transportation & Logistics
Sector
Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019 and 2020
Subdued Seaborne Activity & Containerized Trade Weigh on
Straddle Carrier Demand
Year-on-Year % Change in Container Shipping Volumes by Trade
Route: H1202Vs H12019 and H2 2020 Vs H2 2019
Ripple Effects of Trade Imbalance
Spike in Freight Rates & Near-Shoring: Trends with Implications
for Straddle Carriers
Industry Witnesses Remarkable Shortage of Containers
Spiraling Freight Rates in Developing Regions
Near-Shoring & Rising Concentration
Straddle Carrier: An Introduction
Benefits and Drawbacks
Key Trends and Drivers
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized
Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers
Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020
Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies
Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020
Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs by Trade
Route: 2021and 2025
Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand
Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects
Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to
Drive Opportunities
Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand
Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth
International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth
Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers
Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions
Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009
Through 2020
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake
PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers
Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at
Port Terminals
Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of
Straddle Carrier Adoption
Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal
Automation Efforts
Automated Terminals: Primary Merits
Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend
Growth Opportunities
Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for
Straddle Carriers
IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier
Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
