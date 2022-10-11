Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 13.6 Thousand Units by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Straddle Carriers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219547/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 9.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13.6 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

- The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.9 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

ASCOM S.p.A.

Cargotec Oyj

Cimolai Technology Spa

Combilift

Cometto S.p.A.

Kalmar

Konecranes Oyj

Kress Corporation

Mobicon Systems Pty Ltd.

NRS AS





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Straddle Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Brief Review of Pandemic Impact of Transportation & Logistics

Sector

Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019 and 2020

Subdued Seaborne Activity & Containerized Trade Weigh on

Straddle Carrier Demand

Year-on-Year % Change in Container Shipping Volumes by Trade

Route: H1202Vs H12019 and H2 2020 Vs H2 2019

Ripple Effects of Trade Imbalance

Spike in Freight Rates & Near-Shoring: Trends with Implications

for Straddle Carriers

Industry Witnesses Remarkable Shortage of Containers

Spiraling Freight Rates in Developing Regions

Near-Shoring & Rising Concentration

Straddle Carrier: An Introduction

Benefits and Drawbacks

Key Trends and Drivers

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized

Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers

Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020

Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies

Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020

Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs by Trade

Route: 2021and 2025

Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand

Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects

Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to

Drive Opportunities

Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand

Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth

International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers

Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009

Through 2020

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake

PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers

Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at

Port Terminals

Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of

Straddle Carrier Adoption

Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal

Automation Efforts

Automated Terminals: Primary Merits

Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend

Growth Opportunities

Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for

Straddle Carriers

IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier

Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by Segment -

Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by Segment -

Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by Segment -

Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Straddle Carriers

by Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Straddle

Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 34: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Straddle

Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Straddle Carriers

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Straddle

Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Straddle

Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 51: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Straddle Carriers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by Segment -

Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by Segment -

Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Straddle

Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



AFRICA

Straddle Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Segment - Straddle Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Segment - Straddle Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

