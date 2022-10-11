Global Tech Chief Marketing Officer Anne-Flore Goldsberry Joins Chief Outsiders

MENLO PARK, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transformative global marketing executive Anne-Flore Goldsberry has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, a top-tier management consulting firm, providing mid-sized companies with proven, battle-tested marketing executives as fractional CMOs.

Goldsberry joins a rapidly-growing team of more than 120 CMOs nationwide, who combined have worked on the management teams of over 1,500 companies across 70+ Industries.

Achieving a proven track record of success building billion-dollar brands and global marketing organizations, Goldsberry has left her imprint on such companies as Logitech, Citibank, and VMware.

At VMware, Goldsberry drove a cross-functional digital marketing transformation that consolidated system spend, drove process efficiencies and increased marketable audiences by 40 percent. Additionally, double-digit growth, a brand and digital transformation and the creation of a customer centric global marketing organization were among Goldsberry’s legacy at Logitech, where she served as VP of Global Marketing. During her tenure at Citi, Goldsberry helped the company reap $8 billion in revenue across EMEA, spanning 27 markets, while increasing brand relevance, and customer loyalty.

“A big thinker who builds for scale, Anne-Flore remains nimble and agile to meet aggressive execution timelines,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “With a track record of major wins, she develops big brand ideas that become the organizing principle for 360 marketing and differentiated customer experience.”

Goldsberry earned her MBA at the NYU Stern School of Business, and holds a B.B.A. in International Business from the ESSEC Business School.

