The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 23.4 Billion by 2027 from USD 13.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2027

The availability and popularity of alternative beauty and cosmetic products, along with the clinical risks and consequences connected to medical aesthetic operations, are, however, limiting the expansion of this market.



The Body Contouring Devices aesthetic segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

The medical aesthetics market is further segmented into liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and nonsurgical fat reduction devices.The nonsurgical fat reduction devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of obesity and the increasing number of nonsurgical fat reduction procedures performed across the globe.



The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas.The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



The availability of high-quality aesthetic surgical and non-surgical equipment and personnel in hospitals, growing awareness about non-invasive medical aesthetics procedures performed in hospital settings, and the increasing number of plastic surgeons are the key factors supporting segment growth.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The APAC is home to seven of the most populous countries and over 60% of the global population. The growing disposable income of the middle-class population in emerging Asian countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC market.

Rising consumer knowledge and interest in procedures, strong local economies, aggressive marketing by leading US and European companies in Asia, decreasing social taboos, rising medical tourism, and increasing awareness showcase significant opportunities for global manufacturers.Growth in the Asian aesthetics market is expected to outpace all other regions.



The sheer magnitudes of the population coupled with strong economic indicators has created massive potential in the region.



The prominent players in the medical aesthetics market are AbbVie Inc. (Ireland), Galderma (Switzerland), and Merz Pharma (Germany), El.En. (Italy), Cutera (US), Venus Concept (Canada), Lutronic (US), Lumenis (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical)(Germany), Candela Corporation (US), InMode (Israel), and Cynosure (US) among others.



