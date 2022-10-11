Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155998/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 6-60 Ghz segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

- The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$459.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$784.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.Over 60 GHz Segment to Record 13.3% CAGR

- In the global Over 60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)

Analog Devices, Inc.

B&Z Technologies, LLC

Callisto Space

Eravant

Infineon Technologies AG

L3Harris Narda-MITEQ

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Norsat International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Texas Instruments, Inc.

WanTcom Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155998/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Communications Technology Affects LNA Industry

COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite

Industry for Connectivity

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Decelerating Market Growth

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)

Types of LNAs and Their Uses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Frequency Type

World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for DC TO 6 GHZ, 6-60

GHZ, and OVER 60 GHZ

Analysis by Material

World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Material (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, and Other Materials

Analysis by Vertical

World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Vertical (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial, and Other

Verticals

Regional Analysis

World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains

Robust Opportunities for LNAs in the Communications Sector

Smartphones Enhance Prospects of LNAs

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical

for the Years 2018 and 2022

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In

Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Novel Opportunities Identified in the Automotive Sector

Global Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

LNAs Seek Broader Role in Self-Driving Vehicles

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration

Timeline

Consumer Electronics: Established End-Use Market

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Widespread Use in Military & Space Applications

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014

through 2020

Growing Relevance of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0

Environments Augurs Well

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Advancement of 5G Technology Improves Market Prospects

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DC to

6 GHz by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for DC to 6 GHz by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for DC to 6 GHz by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 6-60

GHz by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for 6-60 GHz by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 6-60 GHz by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over

60 GHz by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Over 60 GHz by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Over 60 GHz by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicon by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Germanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicon Germanium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon Germanium by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gallium Arsenide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Gallium Arsenide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Arsenide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom & Datacom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Telecom & Datacom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom & Datacom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Military & Space by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by

Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by

Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by

Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz

and Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium

Arsenide and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom,

Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,

Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and

Over 60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon

Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers

(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low

Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics,

Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &

Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155998/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________