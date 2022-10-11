Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155998/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 6-60 Ghz segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
- The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$459.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$784.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.Over 60 GHz Segment to Record 13.3% CAGR
- In the global Over 60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)
Analog Devices, Inc.
B&Z Technologies, LLC
Callisto Space
Eravant
Infineon Technologies AG
L3Harris Narda-MITEQ
Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
Norsat International Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Qorvo, Inc.
Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
Teledyne Microwave Solutions
Texas Instruments, Inc.
WanTcom Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Communications Technology Affects LNA Industry
COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite
Industry for Connectivity
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Decelerating Market Growth
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)
Types of LNAs and Their Uses
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Frequency Type
World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for DC TO 6 GHZ, 6-60
GHZ, and OVER 60 GHZ
Analysis by Material
World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Material (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon, Silicon
Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, and Other Materials
Analysis by Vertical
World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Vertical (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial, and Other
Verticals
Regional Analysis
World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains
Robust Opportunities for LNAs in the Communications Sector
Smartphones Enhance Prospects of LNAs
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical
for the Years 2018 and 2022
IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In
Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Novel Opportunities Identified in the Automotive Sector
Global Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
LNAs Seek Broader Role in Self-Driving Vehicles
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration
Timeline
Consumer Electronics: Established End-Use Market
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Widespread Use in Military & Space Applications
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014
through 2020
Growing Relevance of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0
Environments Augurs Well
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Advancement of 5G Technology Improves Market Prospects
Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
