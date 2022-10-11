Cayuga Centers to Host 170th Anniversary Celebrations in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, will host two ticketed anniversary celebrations in New York to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need.



The events will be hosted at The Players Club, a historic private arts club in downtown New York City, on October 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Moro’s Table, a restaurant in downtown Auburn, NY, on October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“170 years of service to children and families is no small feat,” said Edward Meyers Hayes, CEO and President of Cayuga Centers. “The only way we’ve achieved this historic milestone is through the passion and dedication of our staff, foster parents and partners. These events are an appreciation of everything they do and the lives we’ve changed as a result.”

These ticketed events will include a presentation from Hayes discussing the milestone, current programs and sponsor appreciation. Drinks and appetizers will be provided to attendees. All members of the public are welcome to purchase tickets for the events.

Cayuga Centers provides several child and family welfare programs to communities in New York, Florida, Delaware and Pennsylvania. Its services include children and family services, intellectual and developmental disability support, and unaccompanied migrant children services with each offering several programs.

Cayuga Centers strives to raise $170k during these events for its 170 years of service, helped in part by anniversary celebration sponsors 1916 Park LLC, C.E. Solutions LLC, Eagle Consulting, FFT Partners, Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc., Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc., Maddd Equities, Mutual of America, ZG Capital Partners and other generous supporters.

Those interested in attending the anniversary celebrations can purchase tickets online at the below links, and donations are welcomed from those who would like to support efforts but are unable to attend.

The Players Club : October 18, 2022 at 16 Gramercy Park South New York, NY 10003

October 18, 2022 at 16 Gramercy Park South New York, NY 10003 Moro’s Table : October 25, 2022 at 1 East Genesee Street Auburn, NY 13021

To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

Media Contact:

Jacalyn Lawton

jlawton@lambert.com