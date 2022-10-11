New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097755/?utm_source=GNW



Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

- The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc.

Bracco Imaging

Bruker Corporation

Cadinal Health Inc

Curium

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corporation

GE Healthcare (GE Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mediso Ltd.

MiE America, Inc.

Novartis AG

Siemens Healthcare

Spectrum Dynamics Medical





I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning

Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years

Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand.

Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific

to Register Faster Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$ Million for

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by

Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for

PET and SPECT

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated

Diseases Catalyze Growth

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2018

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for

Diagnostic Imaging

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems

Augurs Well

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

SPECT-CT

Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features

Surges

SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage

Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities

Proper Selection of Isotopes Highly Important for SPECT

Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems

PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market

Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a

Percentage of Patient Population

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019 and 2024

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Technological Advancements in the Recent Past

Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for

Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)

Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT

System

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic

and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097755/?utm_source=GNW



