Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
- The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097755/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning
Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years
Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand.
Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific
to Register Faster Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$ Million for
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by
Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for
PET and SPECT
SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated
Diseases Catalyze Growth
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for
Medical Imaging
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 and 2030
Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for
Diagnostic Imaging
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type
Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems
Augurs Well
Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
SPECT-CT
Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features
Surges
SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage
Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities
Proper Selection of Isotopes Highly Important for SPECT
Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems
PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market
Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a
Percentage of Patient Population
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019 and 2024
Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
Technological Advancements in the Recent Past
Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for
Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)
Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT
System
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic
and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
