HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
11 October 2022
Offer update – close of early bird discount
The Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announced on 5 September 2022 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30 million (the "Offer").
Under the Offer, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited ("CGWL") offered investors an 'early bird' discount of up to two per cent. on the application fee for those applications received by CGWL on or before 28 October 2022. This was subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the ‘early bird' offer of £15 million. Such discounts are settled through the allotment of additional Offer Shares to the relevant subscriber.
The Company is pleased to announce that the 'early bird' offer is now fully subscribed and as such the early bird discount no longer available for applications under the Offer.
For further information please contact:
Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management
Tel: 020 7523 4837
Important Information
