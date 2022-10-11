English French

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four LNG Carriers

Paris – October 11th, 2022. GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four new LNGCs1, including two on behalf of an Asian ship owner and two on behalf of an American ship owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of

174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and the third quarters of 2025.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier

