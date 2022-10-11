New Partners Wenzel Spine and Safe group join Forces during NASS, National American Spine Society, between October 11 and 14th 2022

English French

Co-promotion of Wenzel and Safe technologies in NASS

Inventory delivered to Wenzel Spine for the first cases

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, Austin, Texas, USA, October 11th, 2022, 17h45 CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-use technologies and services for spinal surgeries, and Wenzel Spine, a medical technology company focused on providing minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, having recently signed two business agreements, are joining forces during the North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting in Chicago between the October 11 and 14th, 2022.

The recent strategic partnership between Wenzel Spine and Safe group will result in the formation of a new service-based delivery model to include Safe’s ready-to-use technologies (minimally invasive pedicle screws and vertebral augmentation technologies) and Wenzel Spine implants and diagnostic solutions, offering clinical, cost-effective and streamlined solutions to surgeons especially unique for surgeons performing spine procedures in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and outpatient facilities around the US.

Safe Orthopaedics has already delivered stocking inventory of SteriSpine PS and SteriSpine VA to Wenzel Spine in order to start surgeries after the NASS congress.

Smart Scaling

Wenzel Spine and Safe Group are open to meet and collaborate with orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeon during NASS who desire to scale their practices to meet the growing demand for ASC/Outpatient spine procedures, by implementing a smart scaling solution that is less resource intensive, but results in equivalency in value to other more resource intensive solutions. Empowering surgeons to scale their practices with a comprehensive, patient-centered, service-based delivery model will be the synergistic effect of their mutual collaboration.

“Wenzel Spine received our inventory from Safe Orthopaedics earlier this week and we are ready to begin working with our partners through the expanded solutions that are immediately available.,” said William Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Wenzel Spine. “Accelerating our growth in both the acute care and outpatient fusion market with Safe’s ready-to-use solutions in conjunction with Wenzel’s products will increase the value of our service offerings to our clients and most importantly the patients they are treating.”

Pierre Dumouchel, Chairman and CEO of Safe Group, adds, “The NASS congress is the perfect event to explain the benefits of our collaboration with Wenzel Spine. Joining our sales and our marketing forces, we expect to convince our existing customers to use our consolidated portfolios of technologies and services and convince new surgeons acting in ambulatory or outpatient environment. We expect to accelerate our short-term sales growth and will continue to analyze mid-term options to maximize synergies between Wenzel and Safe listened surgeons needs and ambulatory or outpatient centers projects.

Better Together

Wenzel Spine is focused on providing novel MIS and diagnostic solutions for the treatment of lumbar and cervical disorders, featuring the S-LIF using VariLift®-LX and S-ACDF using VariLift®-C—true MIS stand-alone fusion alternatives as they require no supplemental fixation such as rods, screws, or plates. VariLift-LX is the only FDA-cleared posterior stand-alone lumbar interbody fusion device on the market that requires significantly less hardware to promote fusion while prioritizing healthy anatomy preservation. Wenzel Spine technologies are currently only available in the US.

Wenzel Spine’s solutions have been used by over 300 surgeons in 39 states across the USA. With access to over 2,000 hospitals and ASCs and supported by a strong distribution network, Wenzel Spine has seen outpatient revenue climb 196% post-COVID. With a shared vision to bring more unique treatment options to surgeons and their patients, Wenzel Spine and Safe Orthopaedics will immediately begin distributing the Safe Orthopaedics ready-to-use technologies (MIS pedicle screws and vertebral augmentation technologies) and Wenzel Spine implants throughout the USA.

Safe group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection. The company’s patented SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved.

Safe Medical, the medical device subcontractor for orthopaedic surgery of the group, will support the design of ready-to-use technologies and manufacturing of Wenzel Spine products. The products will be produced in the CIPI* in Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle offering machining, finishing, and packaging industrial services. Optimizing the cost of technologies with Safe Medical and developing ready-to-use instrument sets for Wenzel Spine’s implants will help to initiate distribution throughout Europe.



About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopaedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (

95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: http://www.safeorthopaedics.com/

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the company invests in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: http://www.safemedical.fr/

About Wenzel Spine, Inc.

Wenzel Spine, Inc. is a medical technology and services company focused on providing minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Wenzel Spine is focused on delivering surgical solutions that improve the overall quality of spine care by simplifying procedures and reducing recovery time. Wenzel Spine seeks to improve patient quality of life by designing and producing devices of the highest quality to support our surgeon clients in the care and treatment of their patients.

For more information about the company and products, visit www.wenzelspine.com.

Contacts

Wenzel Spine

William Wilson

Chief Executive Officer

512-469-6066

info@wenzelspine.com

Safe Group

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

