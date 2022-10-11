Global Nanoclay Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoclay Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961056/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanoclay estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smectite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kaolinite segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $561.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

- The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$561.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$329.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.Other Product Types Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR

- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$173.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$275.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)

American Elements

BYK Additives & Instruments

Desert Control

Elementis Specialties Inc

FCC Inc

Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd

Merck KGaA

Minerals Technologies Inc

RTP Company, Inc

StatNano

Techmer PM





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961056/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed

Nanomaterials in the Spotlight for Addressing COVID-19 Challenges

Nanoclay - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an

Economic Crisis

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The Science Behind Nanotechnology

Nanoclays: An Introduction

Types Of Nanoclays

End-Use Applications

Market Outlook

Challenges to Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth

Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle

Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output

Liquid NANOCLAY as a Game Changer

Nanoclay Recipe for Soil Fertility

Startups Enter the Fray

Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities

Nanoclays Help Overcome Material Limitations in Food Packaging

Applications

Global Food Packaging Market in US$ Billion: 2019 & 2025

A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Global Beverage Consumption by Type (in%) : 2020

Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry

Nanoclays Garner Attention to Improve the Biodegradability of

Polymers

Global Production of Bioplastics: Breakdown of Production

Capacities in Million Tonnes for Biodegradable and Bio-based/

Non-Biodegradable Plastics for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Nanoclays Gain Spotlight for Potential Role in Biomedical

Applications

Select Developments

Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug

Delivery Mechanisms

Nanoclay Flame Retardants Extend the Eco-Friendly Advantage

Automotive Sector: Prominent Consumer of Nanoclay

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Relevance in Aerospace Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Industry Reports Growing Interest in Smectite Clay Minerals

Rise in Application & Importance of Nanoclay in Paints & Coatings

Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive

Industries Reel Under the Pandemic

Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion: 2018-2025

Emerging Applications to Bolster the Market Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nanoclay by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smectite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Smectite by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Smectite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kaolinite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Kaolinite by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Kaolinite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flame Retardants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Flame Retardants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Flame Retardants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite, Kaolinite

and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nanoclay by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite,

Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smectite, Kaolinite and

Other Product Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings,

Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive,

Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanoclay by

Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints &

Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanoclay by

End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame

Retardants and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nanoclay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints &

Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanoclay by End-Use -

Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanoclay by Product Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanoclay by Product

Type - Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Types for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanoclay by End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints &

Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanoclay by

End-Use - Packaging, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame

Retardants and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Nanoclay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Automotive, Paints & Coatings, Flame Retardants and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 83

