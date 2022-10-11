Global Nanoclay Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoclay Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961056/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanoclay estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smectite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kaolinite segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $561.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
- The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$561.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$329.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.Other Product Types Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR
- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$173.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$275.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
American Elements
BYK Additives & Instruments
Desert Control
Elementis Specialties Inc
FCC Inc
Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd
Merck KGaA
Minerals Technologies Inc
RTP Company, Inc
StatNano
Techmer PM
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed
Nanomaterials in the Spotlight for Addressing COVID-19 Challenges
Nanoclay - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an
Economic Crisis
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The Science Behind Nanotechnology
Nanoclays: An Introduction
Types Of Nanoclays
End-Use Applications
Market Outlook
Challenges to Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth
Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle
Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output
Liquid NANOCLAY as a Game Changer
Nanoclay Recipe for Soil Fertility
Startups Enter the Fray
Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities
Nanoclays Help Overcome Material Limitations in Food Packaging
Applications
Global Food Packaging Market in US$ Billion: 2019 & 2025
A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
Global Beverage Consumption by Type (in%) : 2020
Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry
Nanoclays Garner Attention to Improve the Biodegradability of
Polymers
Global Production of Bioplastics: Breakdown of Production
Capacities in Million Tonnes for Biodegradable and Bio-based/
Non-Biodegradable Plastics for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as
Biodegradable Mulch Films
Nanoclays Gain Spotlight for Potential Role in Biomedical
Applications
Select Developments
Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug
Delivery Mechanisms
Nanoclay Flame Retardants Extend the Eco-Friendly Advantage
Automotive Sector: Prominent Consumer of Nanoclay
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Relevance in Aerospace Sector
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Industry Reports Growing Interest in Smectite Clay Minerals
Rise in Application & Importance of Nanoclay in Paints & Coatings
Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive
Industries Reel Under the Pandemic
Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
Emerging Applications to Bolster the Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 83
