New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Transportation Industry"
Global Rail Transportation Market to Reach $588.8 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Transportation estimated at US$427.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$588.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$316.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Freight segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $99.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
- The Rail Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$99.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 170 Featured)
National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)
ATS, INC.
BNSF Railway Company
Canadian National Railway
CSX Corporation
DB Cargo
DHL International GmbH
HALLCON CORP
Norfolk Southern Corp.
Patriot Rail Company LLC
Professional Transportation, Inc.
R. J. Corman Railroad Group
Russian Railways (RZhD)
Union Pacific Railroad Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Rail Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
170 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Railways: The Backbone of Economic Growth
Global Rail Transport Network by Length (In Kilometers) by
Country for the Years 2020
Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers)
by Region for 2018 and 2019
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of
Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020,
and 2022
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How Transport & Rail Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Transportation Industry Bites the Dust
Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis
Global Trade Plummets Impacting Rail Freight: Global Trade
Exports & Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region for 2018-2020
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Urban Rapid Transit
Systems
Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects
(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects
Role of Rail Freight in the Global Logistics Chain Becomes
Bigger. Here?s Why
North America Leads Global Rail Freight Transportation
Congestion Issues with Road Freight Transportation Drives
Companies towards Rail Freight Transport Industry
Europe Leads in the World in Rail Freight Infrastructure
Investments
Eurasian Rail Freight Transport in TEU for 2016 & 2027
Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore With COVID-19
Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection &
Climate Change Management
Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards
Railway Electrification
% of Rail Network Electrified in Europe by Country for the Year
2020
Huge Untapped Opportunity for Rail Electrification Brings Out
India as a Lucrative Revenue Pocket for Overhead Cables in
Asia-Pacific: Annual Railway Route Electrification in India
(In Kilometers)
Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving
Factor
Focus on Sustainable Rail Transport Throws the Spotlight on
Zero Emission Trains
Connected Trains: The Era of Smart Rail Travel is Here!
Railway Digitalization Rises in Prominence
Increased Digitalization Catalyzes the Urgency to Implement
Cyber Security Measures
A Peek Into Noteworthy Railway Technology Innovations
GPS and GSM Technologies Help in Tracking Rail Freight
Importance of Big Data Analytics and Train Flow Planning
Solutions for Rail Freight
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Improve Safety and Fuel
Efficiency of Light Rail
Here?s How Role of AI in Intelligent Train Automation Gets
Bigger & More Exciting
Development of High-Speed Trains & Bullet Trains Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select
Leading Countries
Tourism, A Major Driver of Passenger Rail Services, How Is it
Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Growing Spends on Railway Infrastructure Bodes Well for the
Growth of the Entire Railway Ecosystem
A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused
on Rail Freight Transport
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Freight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Freight by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and
Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and
Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Rail Transportation
by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Rail Transportation by Type -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and
Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Rail
Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Rail Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Transportation by Type - Passenger and Freight -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Rail Transportation by
Type - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Rail Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 170
Global Rail Transportation Market to Reach $588.8 Billion by 2027
