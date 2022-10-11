Global Rail Transportation Market to Reach $588.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Transportation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960699/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Transportation estimated at US$427.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$588.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$316.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Freight segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $99.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

- The Rail Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$99.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 170 Featured)

National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)

ATS, INC.

BNSF Railway Company

Canadian National Railway

CSX Corporation

DB Cargo

DHL International GmbH

HALLCON CORP

Norfolk Southern Corp.

Patriot Rail Company LLC

Professional Transportation, Inc.

R. J. Corman Railroad Group

Russian Railways (RZhD)

Union Pacific Railroad Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rail Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

170 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Railways: The Backbone of Economic Growth

Global Rail Transport Network by Length (In Kilometers) by

Country for the Years 2020

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers)

by Region for 2018 and 2019

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of

Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020,

and 2022

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How Transport & Rail Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis

Global Trade Plummets Impacting Rail Freight: Global Trade

Exports & Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region for 2018-2020

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Urban Rapid Transit

Systems

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects

(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Role of Rail Freight in the Global Logistics Chain Becomes

Bigger. Here?s Why

North America Leads Global Rail Freight Transportation

Congestion Issues with Road Freight Transportation Drives

Companies towards Rail Freight Transport Industry

Europe Leads in the World in Rail Freight Infrastructure

Investments

Eurasian Rail Freight Transport in TEU for 2016 & 2027

Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore With COVID-19

Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection &

Climate Change Management

Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards

Railway Electrification

% of Rail Network Electrified in Europe by Country for the Year

2020

Huge Untapped Opportunity for Rail Electrification Brings Out

India as a Lucrative Revenue Pocket for Overhead Cables in

Asia-Pacific: Annual Railway Route Electrification in India

(In Kilometers)

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving

Factor

Focus on Sustainable Rail Transport Throws the Spotlight on

Zero Emission Trains

Connected Trains: The Era of Smart Rail Travel is Here!

Railway Digitalization Rises in Prominence

Increased Digitalization Catalyzes the Urgency to Implement

Cyber Security Measures

A Peek Into Noteworthy Railway Technology Innovations

GPS and GSM Technologies Help in Tracking Rail Freight

Importance of Big Data Analytics and Train Flow Planning

Solutions for Rail Freight

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Improve Safety and Fuel

Efficiency of Light Rail

Here?s How Role of AI in Intelligent Train Automation Gets

Bigger & More Exciting

Development of High-Speed Trains & Bullet Trains Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select

Leading Countries

Tourism, A Major Driver of Passenger Rail Services, How Is it

Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Growing Spends on Railway Infrastructure Bodes Well for the

Growth of the Entire Railway Ecosystem

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused

on Rail Freight Transport



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 170

