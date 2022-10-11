New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960631/?utm_source=GNW



Global Functional Apparel Market to Reach $393.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Functional Apparel estimated at US$265.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$393.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sportswear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$128.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $85.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

- The Functional Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$85.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$44.8 Billion by the year 2027.

- Protective Clothing Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

- In the global Protective Clothing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$55.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Marks Shift of Fashion Industry with Buzz for

Functional Fashion

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Functional Apparel

Functional Apparel Design & Manufacturing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sportswear Remains Coveted Segment of Functional Apparel Market

Professional Athletic: A Major Application of Functional Apparel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Maintain Position as Primary

Distribution Channel

Developed Regions Hold Upper Hand in Functional Apparel Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Functional Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health &

Wellness Trend

Rising Participation in Sporting Activities & Inclination

Towards Workouts Fuel Demand for Sports Functional Apparel

Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in

Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in

Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019

Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Presents Growth Opportunities

for Functional Fitness & Sports Apparel: Global Sports &

Fitness Clothing Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years

2019 and 2025

Performance Outdoor Apparel

Reactive Fabrics and Materials in Sports Clothing

Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports

Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes

Heated Sports Clothing Picks Up

Snow Sports Functional Apparel Gains Strength

Consumer Preference for Activewear in Daily Life to Fuel

Functional Sportswear Market

Global Activewear Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022 and 2025

Technology Trends Revolutionizing Active Wear Market

Protective Clothing: A Key Part of Functional Apparel Market

Notable Trends in Protective Clothing Market

Introduction of Nanotechnology Applications Fuel Growth for

Protective Clothing Market

Mandatory Regulations Drive Focus onto Protective Textiles

Rising Demand for Performance Boosting Apparel Bodes Well for

the Functional Apparel Market

Functional and Durable Work Apparel Grows in Prominence

Expanding Needs of Workwear Industry to Drive Gains in

Functional Work Apparel Market: Global Workwear Market Size:

(in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Functional Apparel

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed

Emphasis on Functional Protective Clothing: Global Annual Work

Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by Region

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Functional Workwear Apparel Industry

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Functional

Workwear Apparel

Superior Attributes of Flame-Retardant Workwear over

Traditional Workwear Benefit Market

Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Grows in Demand in

Oil & Gas Industry

Functional Medical Clothing Grows in Importance amidst the

COVID-19 Pandemic

Safety Requirements Drive Need for Medical Textiles

Functional Footwear Designed to Improve Comfort & Ensure Safety

Rising Concerns over Environmental Degradation Fuel Demand for

Natural and Eco-Friendly Fibers

Focus on the Use of Natural Fibers in Functional Clothing

Multi-Functional Durable Clothing: High Growth Opportunities

Groundbreaking Technologies Adding Feather to Functional

Apparel?s Cap

Technological Advancements Fastrack Adoption of Functional

Apparels

E-Commerce Platforms Boost Growth in Functional Apparel Market

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional

Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in

Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Demographic Trends Impact Prospects: Urbanization & Middle

Class Population Influence Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



