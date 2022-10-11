Pathways Financial Credit Union Announces $2,500 Donation to Support the Hope Center in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathways Financial Credit Union's Business Development Specialist Max Bennett presented Becky Bolt, Board Chair of the Hope Center in Marysville, with a $2,500 check to help provide meals for residents of Union County. The check will go toward funding the Hope Center's Community Kitchen, which serves free meals to anyone regardless of residency.

"Pathways and the Hope Center both feel a deep responsibility to serve our community. We are very fortunate to be able to support the mission of the Hope Center by providing funding whenever possible," said Shannon Dishong, Branch Manager of Pathways in Marysville.

The Hope Center provides much-needed assistance to disadvantaged residents of Union County by connecting them to vibrant community relationships and by equipping the next generation to pursue a hopeful future. As a vital part of the community, the Hope Center relies on support from local organizations and businesses to help Union County residents get back on their feet.

Bolt stated, "We feed more than 200 people per day at the Hope Center. This donation will provide a hot meal for many people."

Pathways Financial Credit Union has a strong commitment to the community. Their symbol, the sprout, depicts a metaphor that life blooms in unexpected directions. With strong community roots, we can weather any storm. For more information, visit pathwayscu.com.

Image 1: Pathways donation will help feed hungry families at Hope Center Community Kitchen





(L-R): Becky Bolt, Hope Center Board Chair; Gene Miller, Hope Center Board Member; Shannon Dishong, Pathways Branch Manager; Max Bennett, Pathways Business Development Specialist; Tisha Miller, Hope Center; Blythe Carter, Pathways Service Rep









