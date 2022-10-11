Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market to Reach $734.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vanadium Redox Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960392/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vanadium Redox Battery estimated at US$194.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734.9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027. Graphite Felt Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.5% CAGR and reach US$558.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CARBON PAPER ELECTRODES segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.4% CAGR
- The Vanadium Redox Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 20.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy Demand into
Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles: Percentage
Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Vanadium Redox Battery Market
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Vanadium Redox Batteries
Global Reserves of Vanadium in Thousand Metric Tons by Major
Countries: (2019)
Total Electrical Energy Stored Over Lifetime of Storage Technology
Key Components & Operating Principle of Vanadium Redox Batteries
Advantages and Benefits
Easy Recyclability
Other Major Redox Flow Batteries
Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB): Market Overview and Outlook
World Vanadium Redox Battery Market by Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Graphite Felt Electrodes,
and Carbon Paper Electrodes
World Vanadium Redox Battery Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Large-Scale Energy Storage,
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), and Emergency Power
Supply
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations & Advancements by Market Participants
Regional Analysis
World Vanadium Redox Battery Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Vanadium Redox Battery Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of
World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Vanadium Redox Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy
Storage Breakthrough
Development in Electric Cars to Generate Demand
UPS: Major Consumer of Vanadium Redox Batteries
World Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in US$
Million for Years 2018, 2020 and 2025
Rental Model Seeks to Improve Project Economics
Military Microgrids: A Niche Application Segment
Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Benefit Energy-Deprived Areas
Intermittent Nature of Renewable Energy Favors Market Adoption
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources Worldwide by Country
Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy
Storage
Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$
Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
Grid Reliability Assurances Promote Uptake
Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Smart Grids Elevate Market Prospects
Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 &
2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-
Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North
America
Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 and 2020
Established Image of Lithium-ion Batteries Dampens Market Momentum
Organic Mega Flow Battery: A Low-Cost Alternative
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
