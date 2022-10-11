Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market to Reach $734.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vanadium Redox Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960392/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Vanadium Redox Battery Market to Reach $734.9 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vanadium Redox Battery estimated at US$194.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734.9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027. Graphite Felt Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.5% CAGR and reach US$558.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CARBON PAPER ELECTRODES segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.4% CAGR

- The Vanadium Redox Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 20.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)

Big Pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co., Ltd.

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd.

H2, Inc.

HydraRedox Iberia S.L.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC

LE SYSTEM CO., Ltd.

Pinflow energy storage, s.r.o.

StorEn Technologies Inc.

Storion Energy

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

UniEnergy Technologies LLC

VisBlue A/S

VoltStorage GmbH

VRB Energy





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy Demand into

Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles: Percentage

Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Vanadium Redox Batteries

Global Reserves of Vanadium in Thousand Metric Tons by Major

Countries: (2019)

Total Electrical Energy Stored Over Lifetime of Storage Technology

Key Components & Operating Principle of Vanadium Redox Batteries

Advantages and Benefits

Easy Recyclability

Other Major Redox Flow Batteries

Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB): Market Overview and Outlook

World Vanadium Redox Battery Market by Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Graphite Felt Electrodes,

and Carbon Paper Electrodes

World Vanadium Redox Battery Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Large-Scale Energy Storage,

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), and Emergency Power

Supply

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements by Market Participants

Regional Analysis

World Vanadium Redox Battery Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Vanadium Redox Battery Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of

World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Vanadium Redox Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy

Storage Breakthrough

Development in Electric Cars to Generate Demand

UPS: Major Consumer of Vanadium Redox Batteries

World Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in US$

Million for Years 2018, 2020 and 2025

Rental Model Seeks to Improve Project Economics

Military Microgrids: A Niche Application Segment

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Benefit Energy-Deprived Areas

Intermittent Nature of Renewable Energy Favors Market Adoption

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources Worldwide by Country

Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years

2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy

Storage

Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$

Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Grid Reliability Assurances Promote Uptake

Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Smart Grids Elevate Market Prospects

Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 &

2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-

Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North

America

Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2020

Established Image of Lithium-ion Batteries Dampens Market Momentum

Organic Mega Flow Battery: A Low-Cost Alternative



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

