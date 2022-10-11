New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Economy 2022–2023: Recession or Soft Landing?" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327102/?utm_source=GNW





To provide decision-makers with improved insight into global economic conditions over the next few months, the analyst has developed this thought-leadership piece, delving into the likelihood of a global recession or soft landing, while building visioning scenarios and highlighting growth expectations.



This analysis examines the global economic outlook from a baseline, aggressive, and critical perspective, with various scenario expectations based on Russian gas supply to the EU, global monetary policy, China’s zero-COVID-19 policy, and COVID-19 caseload, all of which are critical factors in influencing global economic growth.



While some regions appear to be at a higher risk of a downturn, some economies may be resilient.



This research service explores scenario conditions and key growth drivers for major economies.



High-frequency indicators, such as inflation and unemployment, were assessed for select economies.



The study analyzes the impact of a downturn/recession across the energy, automotive, and healthcare sectors, examining recession exposure versus resilience tendencies of subsectors while correlating global macroeconomic trends to industry impact.



The pandemic saw the emergence and boom of supply chain diversification strategies, the digital economy, the hybrid working model, and the clean energy transition.



The study also examines the outlook for these Mega Trends, in the context of the baseline and critical scenarios, and highlights post-downturn trends, which will enable businesses to strategize for emerging growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327102/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________