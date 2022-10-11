Global Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Software Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Third-Party Vendors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

- The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

AIBrain Inc.

Brain Corporation

CloudMinds Technology Inc.

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Furhat Robotics

IBM Corporation

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Neurala, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Robotics

The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption

Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19

Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments

Reported Use of Robots to Combat COVID-19

Robotics Investments in June 2020

The Pandemic Becomes Key Enabler for Increased Automation

across Industries: A Major Growth Opportunity for Providers of

Robotic Software

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Robotic Software: A Prelude

Robotic Software Platform

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors

Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges

for Wider Adoption

Regional Analysis

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:

(2021 & 2027)

World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Number of Robotic Startups by Region: 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robotics & Software Development Trends

Transformation in Robotics Technology

Automation Trends to Drive Growth

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation

Widespread Use of Robots

Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing

Cloud Robotics: An Overview

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake

Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):

Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics

Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics

Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue

Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Advancements in Industrial Robotics

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by

Application: 2021 & 2027

Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics

Robotic Software Market Growth

Industry 5.0 to Support Growth

Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues

Robotics Implementation Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Third-Party Vendors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Third-Party Vendors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Third-Party Vendors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms by

Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party

Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers

(OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms by

Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party

Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software Platforms

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Original

Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Robotic

Software Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robotic Software Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment

Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Robotic Software

Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Robotic

Software Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and

Third-Party Vendors for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________