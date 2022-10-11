New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Software Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW
Global Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Third-Party Vendors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
- The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
ABB Ltd.
AIBrain Inc.
Brain Corporation
CloudMinds Technology Inc.
Cyberbotics Ltd.
Energid Technologies Corporation
FANUC Corporation
Furhat Robotics
IBM Corporation
iRobot Corporation
KUKA AG
Liquid Robotics, Inc.
Neurala, Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Robotics
The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption
Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19
Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
Reported Use of Robots to Combat COVID-19
Robotics Investments in June 2020
The Pandemic Becomes Key Enabler for Increased Automation
across Industries: A Major Growth Opportunity for Providers of
Robotic Software
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
Robotic Software: A Prelude
Robotic Software Platform
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment
Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors
Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges
for Wider Adoption
Regional Analysis
World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:
(2021 & 2027)
World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Number of Robotic Startups by Region: 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robotics & Software Development Trends
Transformation in Robotics Technology
Automation Trends to Drive Growth
Rising Spending on Robotic Automation
Widespread Use of Robots
Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing
Cloud Robotics: An Overview
Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake
Volumes
Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):
Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics
Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics
Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue
Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Advancements in Industrial Robotics
World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027
World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by
Application: 2021 & 2027
Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics
Robotic Software Market Growth
Industry 5.0 to Support Growth
Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains
Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues
Robotics Implementation Challenges
