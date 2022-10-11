Lambent Co-Founder Julie Roberts to Participate in Women in Facilities Management Panel Discussion

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie Roberts, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Lambent (formerly Armored Things), will be a featured panelist at the Women in Facilities Management webinar taking place today. Roberts will share her perspective on the role of women in facilities management and her experiences co-founding and growing Lambent from an idea into a leading player in smart space planning for corporate and college campuses.



Women in Facilities Management is part of NFMT, a national organization focused on facilities management education, events and technologies. Today’s webinar brings together a panel of women with widely-varied career paths to talk about their experience coming up in the industry, their strategies for success, and the ways they bring their whole selves to bear on the profession. The highly collaborative session will address fears and frustrations, as well as share wins and champion the increased presence and leadership of women in facilities management.

Panelists include:

Julie Roberts

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Lambent (formerly Armored Things)



Jessica Bickel

Faculties’ Coordinator at Reece Group USA



Christine Burkett, ProFM

Senior Facility Manager at Sam’s Facilities Support



Machion Jackson

Assistant Superintendent of Operations at Detroit Public Schools Community District



Sarah Bergstrom, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP

Architectural Assessor at FOS



For more details on the event, visit the registration site here.