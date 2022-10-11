Global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market to Reach $169.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957607/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Veterinary Implants estimated at US$115.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Veterinary Bone Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$67.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The Orthopedic Veterinary Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.Pins, Wires & Staples Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
- In the global Pins, Wires & Staples segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
B. Braun Melsungen AG
BioMedtrix, LLC
BlueSAO®
Johnson & Johnson
STERIS Animal Health
IMEX Veterinary Inc.
Innoplant Medizintechnik GmbH
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Jindal Medi Surge, Inc.
KYON AG
Mercury Orthopedics and Design, Inc.
New Generation Devices (NGD)
Orthomed (UK) Ltd
Rita Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Disrupts Animal Health Industry
Pet Care Industry Faces Challenging Times amidst the Pandemic
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Veterinarian Professionals
Orthopedic Veterinary Implants - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Veterinary Orthopedic Implants
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developed Regions Lead Global Market, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth of Veterinary Orthopedic Procedures to Boost Demand for
Orthopedic Implants
Rising Incidence of Arthritis & Bone Injuries in Animals
Necessitate Orthopedic Procedures, Driving Market Growth
Rise in Obesity among Animals Raises Need for Orthopedic Surgeries
Rising Ownership of Pet and Companion Animals to Positively
Impact Market Growth
Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for
the Years 2018 and 2021
Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select
Countries (in Million) for 2021
Global Pet Cat Population: Number of Pet Cats by Select
Countries (in Million) for 2021
Population of Pet Owners in China: Percentage Share of People
Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and Reptiles
for 2020
Pet Humanization Trend to Boost Market Prospects
Increase in Animal Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market
Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rise in Animal Racing Competitions and Resultant Rise in
Injuries Enhances Demand for Implant Procedures
Common Injuries in Race Horses: % of Fatal Injuries and % of
Non-Fatal Career Ending Injuries (NFCEI) by Injured System
Additive Manufacturing Expands Opportunities for Orthopedic
Implants
Additive Manufacturing of Fracture Fixation Implants
The Rise of Bioabsorbable Implants in Veterinary Orthopedic
Surgery
Technology Advancements and Development of Novel Orthopedic
Implants to Boost Market Prospects
Proposed BMG Systems to Facilitate Equine Long Bone Fracture
Repair
Advancements in Orthopedics Promotes Market Prospects
Market to Benefit from Expanding Insurance Coverage and
Availability of Trained Veterinary Professionals
Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels (in %): 2020
Challenges Confronting Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market
