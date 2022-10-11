Global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market to Reach $169.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957607/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Veterinary Implants estimated at US$115.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Veterinary Bone Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$67.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

- The Orthopedic Veterinary Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.Pins, Wires & Staples Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR

- In the global Pins, Wires & Staples segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BioMedtrix, LLC

BlueSAO®

Johnson & Johnson

STERIS Animal Health

IMEX Veterinary Inc.

Innoplant Medizintechnik GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Jindal Medi Surge, Inc.

KYON AG

Mercury Orthopedics and Design, Inc.

New Generation Devices (NGD)

Orthomed (UK) Ltd

Rita Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Disrupts Animal Health Industry

Pet Care Industry Faces Challenging Times amidst the Pandemic

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Veterinarian Professionals

Orthopedic Veterinary Implants - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead Global Market, Developing Economies to

Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Veterinary Orthopedic Procedures to Boost Demand for

Orthopedic Implants

Rising Incidence of Arthritis & Bone Injuries in Animals

Necessitate Orthopedic Procedures, Driving Market Growth

Rise in Obesity among Animals Raises Need for Orthopedic Surgeries

Rising Ownership of Pet and Companion Animals to Positively

Impact Market Growth

Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for

the Years 2018 and 2021

Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by Select

Countries (in Million) for 2021

Global Pet Cat Population: Number of Pet Cats by Select

Countries (in Million) for 2021

Population of Pet Owners in China: Percentage Share of People

Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and Reptiles

for 2020

Pet Humanization Trend to Boost Market Prospects

Increase in Animal Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise in Animal Racing Competitions and Resultant Rise in

Injuries Enhances Demand for Implant Procedures

Common Injuries in Race Horses: % of Fatal Injuries and % of

Non-Fatal Career Ending Injuries (NFCEI) by Injured System

Additive Manufacturing Expands Opportunities for Orthopedic

Implants

Additive Manufacturing of Fracture Fixation Implants

The Rise of Bioabsorbable Implants in Veterinary Orthopedic

Surgery

Technology Advancements and Development of Novel Orthopedic

Implants to Boost Market Prospects

Proposed BMG Systems to Facilitate Equine Long Bone Fracture

Repair

Advancements in Orthopedics Promotes Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Expanding Insurance Coverage and

Availability of Trained Veterinary Professionals

Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels (in %): 2020

Challenges Confronting Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

