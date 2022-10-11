New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Ground Control Station Hardware and Software Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327096/?utm_source=GNW





Demand for commercial ground control systems will increase as users need advanced systems for data-intensive commercial applications.



Improvements in drone technology are helping propel market growth.



In particular, open source solutions are enabling drone users to develop their own GCS solutions, which is boosting demand for third-party systems.



Despite the market’s growth prospects, several constraints will surface.



Currently, most commercial drone platforms rely on proprietary systems for operations, heavily limiting the demand for GCS components.



However, while proprietary manufacturers still hold most of the market, this dynamic is bound to change during the next 5 years as customers switch to companies following open standard hardware and open source software.



Furthermore, market participants are pushing for the standardization of GCS components, which would enable them to have greater flexibility in building drone solutions for specific use cases.



This report presents information analyzed from Frost & Sullivan data bases, academic papers, commercial drone magazines, and news sites specialized in developments in the commercial drone industry.



Frost & Sullivan analysts conducted interviews with industry participants to get insights into ground control station components, including drivers and restraints currently shaping the market.

