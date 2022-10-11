New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Oscillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW
Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for MEMS Oscillators estimated at US$225.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 36.4% over the period 2020-2027. Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is readjusted to a revised 42.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 45.6% CAGR
- The MEMS Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$704.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 31.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.
Abracon LLC
Daishinku Corp.
Jauch Quartz GmbH
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc.
Microsemi Corporation
Mouser Electronics, Inc
Rakon Limited
TXC Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into
MEMS Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: MEMS Oscillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to MEMS Oscillators
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
SPMOs: The Largest Segment in MEMS Oscillators Market by
General Circuitry
Automotive and Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Markets for
MEMS Oscillators
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Device Miniaturization & Need for Improved Functionality to
Fuel Demand for MEMS Oscillators
EXHIBIT 4: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts MEMS Oscillators for
Medical Monitoring Applications
Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Drives the Demand for
MEMS Oscillators
EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle
(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Demand for MEMS Oscillators from
Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Driverless Cars Evolve as a Market Opportunity
EXHIBIT 8: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
5G Adoption to Drive Need for Improved Timing Devices,
Benefiting MEMS Oscillators Market
EXHIBIT 10: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
MEMS Precision Oscillators Address 5G ORAN Timing Challenges
Consumer Electronics Products to Drive Demand for MEMS Oscillators
EXHIBIT 13: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Oscillators
Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 15: Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
MEMS Oscillators Facilitate Widening Adoption of Wearables and
Miniaturization of Electronics
EXHIBIT 16: Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of
Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
EXHIBIT 17: Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by
Product for 2020 & 2024
Need for Rugged Timing Components in Aerospace & Defense
Systems Fuels MEMS Oscillators Market
MEMS OCXOs Help Overcome Timing Challenges
Programmable MEMS Oscillators: Addressing Precision,
Reliability, and Performance Requirements
Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
