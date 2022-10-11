Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Oscillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for MEMS Oscillators estimated at US$225.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 36.4% over the period 2020-2027. Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is readjusted to a revised 42.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 45.6% CAGR

- The MEMS Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$704.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 31.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)

Abracon LLC

Daishinku Corp.

Jauch Quartz GmbH

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Mouser Electronics, Inc

Rakon Limited

TXC Corp.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

MEMS Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: MEMS Oscillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to MEMS Oscillators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

SPMOs: The Largest Segment in MEMS Oscillators Market by

General Circuitry

Automotive and Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Markets for

MEMS Oscillators

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Device Miniaturization & Need for Improved Functionality to

Fuel Demand for MEMS Oscillators

EXHIBIT 4: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts MEMS Oscillators for

Medical Monitoring Applications

Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Drives the Demand for

MEMS Oscillators

EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle

(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Demand for MEMS Oscillators from

Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Driverless Cars Evolve as a Market Opportunity

EXHIBIT 8: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology

Penetration Timeline

5G Adoption to Drive Need for Improved Timing Devices,

Benefiting MEMS Oscillators Market

EXHIBIT 10: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology for 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

MEMS Precision Oscillators Address 5G ORAN Timing Challenges

Consumer Electronics Products to Drive Demand for MEMS Oscillators

EXHIBIT 13: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Oscillators

Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 15: Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

MEMS Oscillators Facilitate Widening Adoption of Wearables and

Miniaturization of Electronics

EXHIBIT 16: Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of

Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

EXHIBIT 17: Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by

Product for 2020 & 2024

Need for Rugged Timing Components in Aerospace & Defense

Systems Fuels MEMS Oscillators Market

MEMS OCXOs Help Overcome Timing Challenges

Programmable MEMS Oscillators: Addressing Precision,

Reliability, and Performance Requirements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface-Mount Device Package by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surface-Mount Device Package

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface-Mount Device

Package by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chip-Scale Package by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chip-Scale Package by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chip-Scale Package by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MHz

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for MHz by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MHz by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for KHz

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for KHz by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for KHz by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SPMO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for SPMO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for SPMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VCMO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for VCMO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for VCMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DCMO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for DCMO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for DCMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TCMO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for TCMO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for TCMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FSMO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for FSMO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for FSMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SSMO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for SSMO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for SSMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

MEMS Oscillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and

Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Packaging -

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO

and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by General

Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package

and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO,

FSMO and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

MEMS Oscillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and

Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO

and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by General

Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

MEMS Oscillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and

Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO

and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by General

Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

MEMS Oscillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package

and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO,

FSMO and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package

and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO,

FSMO and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package

and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO,

FSMO and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package

and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MEMS Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO,

FSMO and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and

Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Packaging -

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by Band -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MHz and KHz for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO

and SSMO - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by General

Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Oscillators by

General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount

Device Package and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators

by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale

Package Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS

Oscillators by Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for MEMS Oscillators by Band - MHz and KHz -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators

by Band - MHz and KHz Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS

Oscillators by Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

MHz and KHz for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for MEMS Oscillators by General Circuitry - SPMO,

VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators

by General Circuitry - SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for MEMS

Oscillators by General Circuitry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO and SSMO for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for MEMS Oscillators by Packaging - Surface-Mount Device

Package and Chip-Scale Package - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for MEMS Oscillators by

Packaging - Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for MEMS

Oscillators by Packaging - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________