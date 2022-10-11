New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pump Solutions in the Global Hydrogen Production Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327094/?utm_source=GNW
Since new generation pumps are vital for increased hydrogen production, the pump market growth is inevitable.
However, the market is not without challenges.
Although hydrogen is a renewable energy source, most hydrogen produced today comes from fossil fuels, releasing CO2 into the environment.
High capital expenses in hydrogen production, storage, and infrastructure installation; the absence of supportive regulatory frameworks; and end users’ lack of awareness and acceptance of hydrogen hinder the pump market’s growth.
Pump Solutions in the Global Hydrogen Production Market
A 25% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030 is necessary to keep global warming to 1. 5°C. One of the most promising ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to use hydrogen as an energy carrier, making it a critical fuel in the move to sustainable energy generation.
