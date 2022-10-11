[Latest] Global MRI Contrast Agents Market Size Worth 4.54 Billion by 2030 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “MRI Contrast Agents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Modality (X-ray, CT scan, Ultrasound, MRI scan), By Product Type (Barium based, Iodinated, Micro-bubble, Gadolinium based), By Application (Neurological disorder, Cardiovascular disorder, Cancer, Gastrointestinal disorder, Musculoskeletal disorder, Nephrological disorder, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global MRI Contrast Agents Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.54 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The rapidly increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities among the people has boosted the market for contrast agents to a great extent which is expected to grow further about the significant number of patients suffering from chronic diseases all over the world, which mainly include people belonging to the geriatric population. Using a suitable contrast media makes it possible for the technician to have a better view of the pathological changes that have occurred inside the individual’s body.

The introduction of various advanced imaging techniques in the current healthcare system has boosted the demand and supply of progressive contrast media that helped to provide accurate results. In addition, digital solutions introduced into the market help to administer suitable contrast media, and it has emerged as a significant growth factor for the contrast agents’ market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing acceptance of modern technology in the healthcare system expressed by the people has emerged as a significant driving force for the growth of the contrast media market, which is expected to continue similarly in the future. In addition, the massive demand for various imaging procedures that help diagnose and hence assist the physician in selecting a suitable line of treatment for the patient has emerged as a significant driving force for the market.

The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players to introduce modern technologies and imaging methods into the market have helped the contrast media market record considerable growth over the period.

Restraints

Constant radiation exposure proves to be harmful to the health of individuals, which shows its side effects during the later stages of life. The various allergic reactions to contrast media have greatly hindered the market’s growth. Increasing awareness among the people regarding the different side effects that chemically based contrast agents cause has emerged as a significant obstruction to market growth. These side effects make it unsafe for patients to opt for such advanced procedures.

Opportunities

Increasing competition among the key market players, along with the generic lane of contrast media, has emerged as a significant opportunity for the market’s growth. Furthermore, the lucrative offers provided by the reimbursement facilities and insurance companies have helped the contrast media market to record considerable revenue over the period. In addition, the rapidly increasing developments in developing nations regarding the healthcare sector have boosted the use of advanced contrast media for imaging techniques.

Challenges

The lack of skilled professionals in the healthcare sector has emerged as a significant challenge for the growth of the contrast media market. A skilled workforce is required to manage the quantity and concentration of contrast media, which directly affects the individual’s health and emerges as a significant challenge for the market’s growth. In addition, the high cost associated with using advanced contrast media has emerged as another challenge to the market’s growth. These multiple reasons have emerged as significant challenges to developing the contrast media market.

Report Highlights

Based on modality, the segment of X-ray and CT scans has emerged as the most significant global market for the increased number of cases that require these imaging procedures and techniques for arriving at a proper diagnosis.

The use of iodine and barium contrast agents has been observed for such procedures, which provide better visualization of the pathological changes that have taken place in the body. Based on product type, the iodinated contrast media segment has emerged as the most significant global segment of increased demand for this media among imaging procedures. Based on application, the part of neurological disorder has emerged as the largest segment of the vast number of cases suffering from neurological diseases.

The cardiovascular disorders segment has also emerged as one of the leading segments of the many cases that have arisen worldwide in recent years. Based on geography, the region of North America has emerged as the top market player.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest market for contrast agents for MRI Contrast Agents market to the vast number of operative procedures that are carried out in this region that require imaging techniques for confirming the diagnosis of the patient and observing the various pathological changes that have taken place that need to be treated during the operative procedure. In addition, the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries worldwide has also helped boost the market for contrast agents, which is supported by the growing number of road traffic accidents resulting from rapid modernization.

The increasing number of chronic diseases among the people belonging to this region has also boosted the requirement for advanced imaging techniques that make use of better contrast agents that provide better visualization to the technician to arrive at a proper diagnosis for the patient, which assists the physician to select an appropriate line of treatment for the patient. Asia Pacific has also emerged as a massive market for contrast agents for MRI about the increasing number of operative procedures in this region and the various advanced healthcare facilities that people demand after the pandemic.

The active support of the government for enhancing the facilities provided by the healthcare sector has also boosted the market for contrast agents to a great extent.





Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.54 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2 % CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging SPA, Bayer AG, Guerbet, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Unijules Life Sciences, J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH, Taejoon Pharm, Jodas Expoim, Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Kiran X-ray, iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited, YZJ Group, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Unispire Biopharma Private Limited, Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd., Congruent Pharmachem Private Limited, Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited, K DIAM EXIM, Subhra Pharma Pvt. Ltd. , and Others Key Segment By Modality, Product Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging SPA

Bayer AG

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Unijules Life Sciences

B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH

Taejoon Pharm

Jodas Expoim

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Kiran X-ray

iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited

YZJ Group

Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Unispire Biopharma Private Limited

Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Congruent Pharmachem Private Limited

Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited

K DIAM EXIM

Subhra Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Recent developments

In 2019 – Bayer AG was given permission by Gadavist, for a gadolinium-based contrast agent. It is put into use for cardiac MRI in order to diagnose CAD.

In 2019 – a merger took place between InterSystems Corporation and Guerbet in order to expand Guerbet’s solutions.

Segments covered in the report

By Modality

X-ray

CT scan

Ultrasound

MRI scan

By Product Type

Barium based

Iodinated

Micro-bubble

Gadolinium based

By Application

Neurological disorder

Cardiovascular disorder

Cancer

Gastrointestinal disorder

Musculoskeletal disorder

Nephrological disorder

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the MRI Contrast Agents market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the MRI Contrast Agents market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

“North America” region will lead the global MRI Contrast Agents market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

