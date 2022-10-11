Global Gas Meters Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Gas Meters Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Gas Meters estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and exceed US$900 Million by the end of the analysis period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.0 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to exceed US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of more than US$500 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Japan, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)
ABB
Aclara Technologies LLC
DIEHL Metering
Emerson Electric
IMAC Systems
Itron
LAO Industria
Schneider Electric
Wyatt Engineering
Zenner
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Gas Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Market
Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative LNG
Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction
Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas
Production in bcm: 2010-2020
Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018
Recent Market Activity
Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure
Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity
Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters
Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Gas Solutions that Help
Provision Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of
Smart Outcomes for Citizens& Communities: Global Market for
Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services)
In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020
Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver
Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Activity
(in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)
Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas
Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries
Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives
Demand in the Industrial Sector
IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Basic
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Historic Review for Gas Meters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Basic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Smart by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Historic Review for Gas Meters by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
FRANCE
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: France 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and
Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
AUSTRALIA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 105: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
INDIA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 110: India 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 111: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type - Basic
and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 117: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 127: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 128: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 129: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Historic Review for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Latin America Historic Review for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 137: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 138: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: Argentina Historic Review for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Global Gas Meters Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
