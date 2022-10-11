Global Gas Meters Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Gas Meters estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and exceed US$900 Million by the end of the analysis period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.0 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to exceed US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of more than US$500 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Japan, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)

ABB

Aclara Technologies LLC

DIEHL Metering

Emerson Electric

IMAC Systems

Itron

LAO Industria

Schneider Electric

Wyatt Engineering

Zenner





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Gas Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Market

Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative LNG

Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction

Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas

Production in bcm: 2010-2020

Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018

Recent Market Activity

Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure

Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity

Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters

Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Gas Solutions that Help

Provision Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of

Smart Outcomes for Citizens& Communities: Global Market for

Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services)

In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020

Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver

Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Activity

(in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)

Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas

Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries

Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives

Demand in the Industrial Sector

IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

