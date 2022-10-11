AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2022

 September YTD - SeptemberBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgSep 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP13,68716,360-16.3 140,790170,715-17.571,267
 40 < 100 HP5,7446,394-10.2 49,46856,445-12.426,256
 100+ HP2,4022,1929.6 18,14616,25711.67,939
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors21,83324,946-12.5 208,404243,417-14.4105,462
4WD Farm Tractors247369-33.1 2,1362,390-10.6398
Total Farm Tractors22,08025,315-12.8 210,540245,807-14.3105,860
Self-Prop Combines9048486.6 4,5554,4063.41,112
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org

