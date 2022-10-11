French English

Press release – Tuesday 11 October 2022 – 17h45

Serris (77) - ARGAN officially inaugurates its first Aut0nom site, the warehouse that produces its own green energy

On September 23, in Serris (77), Jean-Claude and Ronan Le Lan, respectively Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Management Board of ARGAN, Philippe Descrouet, Mayor of Serris and Chairman of Val d'Europe Agglomération, Laurent Girometti, Managing Director of EpaMarne-EpaFrance, and Nathalie Tortrat, Regional Councillor of Paris Region, officially inaugurated the very first site Auton0m, the warehouse that produces its own green energy, is the new standard developed by the ARGAN teams.

Auton0m is a rooftop photovoltaic power plant coupled with energy storage batteries to cover 100% of the warehouse's heating-cooling and lighting needs, thanks to renewable energy produced on site and intended for self-consumption by the site's operators.

Auton0m is also the abandonment of gas heating in favor of electric heat pumps with 4 times higher efficiency for CO2 emissions divided by 20.

The Ile-de-France Region has fully associated itself with this approach by financing part of the installation of the Aut0nom® system, which now supplies energy to the 13,000 m² site in Serris.

A virtuous approach for the environment but also for the operators of the site

Jean-Claude Le Lan, President and Founder of ARGAN: "With this new brand Auton0m, ARGAN confirms its commitment to efficient and sustainable logistics real estate. This is a new step in our Climate Plan launched at the beginning of 2020: to develop an industrializable, carbon-neutral product for heating and lighting. In addition, the cost of the equipment Auton0m is more than offset by the lower energy bill. This gain on the bill will become increasingly important in a context of rising energy prices. Auton0m is a win-win contract, destined to become our new warehouse standard."

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

3 rd January 2023: Annual sales 2022

January 2023: Annual sales 2022 19th January 2023: Annual results 2022

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 30 June 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.

www.argan.fr

Francis Albertinelli - Directeur Administratif et Financier

Tél : 01 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr Aude Vayre – Relations presse



Tél : 06 14 64 15 65

E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment