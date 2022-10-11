New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 20 Companies Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327092/?utm_source=GNW
The key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market have also been discussed.
Digitalization is playing an increasingly prominent role in the shift towards a circular economy and efficient waste management for sustainable smart cities.
The digitalization of the waste recycling and management market entails a game-changing data-driven transformation of the key segments, enabling more efficient operation.
This involves smart waste recycling bin collection systems, smart fleet management & logistics solutions, smart waste sorting and recycling systems, digital resource mapping, cloud computing, connectivity, and customer interface operations.
Top 20 Companies Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry
This research study identifies key solution providers that support the digital transformation of the waste recycling and circular economy industry. It analyzes the top trends and growth opportunities emerging from this space, noting the regional differences in adoption technologies.
