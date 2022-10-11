New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 20 Companies Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327092/?utm_source=GNW





The key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market have also been discussed.



Digitalization is playing an increasingly prominent role in the shift towards a circular economy and efficient waste management for sustainable smart cities.



The digitalization of the waste recycling and management market entails a game-changing data-driven transformation of the key segments, enabling more efficient operation.



This involves smart waste recycling bin collection systems, smart fleet management & logistics solutions, smart waste sorting and recycling systems, digital resource mapping, cloud computing, connectivity, and customer interface operations.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327092/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________