New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freighter Aircraft Market - 2022-2041 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Aircraft Deliveries Forecast through 2041" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327103/?utm_source=GNW



Freighter Aircrafts have traditionally been the backbone of global trade and played a critical & indispensable role in the unleashing of the era of globalization in the previous century. Freighters have remained and continue to be the core pivot and backbone of the global supply chains with the criticality of their role aptly highlighted & underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic where they proved simply invaluable. The Global Freighter Aircraft market has traditionally been dominated by the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing with most of the freighters simply being derivatives of the in-production commercial aircraft programs used to ferry passengers.



The Global Freighter Aircraft Market has almost been in the afterburner mode since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which drove a manifold growth in air cargo traffic, demand and volumes with air cargo traffic growing by 7% & volumes by 18.7% for the full-year 2021 while doubling the yields relative to the pre-pandemic levels. The global surge in e-commerce, which has doubled its share of retail sales over the past 5 years and got a further boost during the pandemic, has effectively complemented it while putting further pressures on the already constrained global supply chains with sheer volumes & forcing them to be even faster & more reliable. The air cargo traffic & volumes, thus, have gone through the roof given its overall value proposition themed on speed & reliability with rising container shipping prices globally making air cargo an even more attractive proposition. The air cargo traffic growth is very much intact & sustained (even in the post-pandemic world) especially with global trade battling supply chain constraints & bottlenecks and desperately needing resilience, thus, creating favorable conditions for dedicated freighter aircrafts as well as P2F conversion programs for used aircrafts.



The sustained growth in air cargo traffic has led to a flurry of new freighter aircrafts being launched by the industry geared towards capitalizing on the growth opportunity amid capacity shortfalls. The launch of the A350F by Airbus and 777-8F by Boeing, based on the A350 & 777X programs respectively, marks the advent of next generation, composite airframe based freighters to the market in the 21st century taking the operating economics and overall value proposition into an altogether new orbit. The same has brought even typically medium-weight & almost ringside industry players into the fray, led by Embraer & regional turboprop aircraft manufacturers, with the Brazilian OEM launching its P2F conversion program for regional jets based on its used, in-service global E-Jets fleet as feedstock with Embraer’s move perfectly filling a key void in the market between turboprop based freighters and entry-level narrow-body based freighters from Airbus & Boeing. ATR had already launched the freighter variant of its ATR 72-600 prior to pandemic in 2019 with FedEx being the launch customer while the Canadian OEM, De-Havilland, has followed suit with its Dash 8-400 program recently with the launch of freighter variants.



The medium to long-term market outlook for freighter aircrafts remains bullish and robust with projections for sustained, strong growth in air cargo traffic backed by strong fundamentals and long-term global economic growth projections, rising container shipping prices, ongoing global supply chain constraints & bottlenecks and sustained strong growth in e-commerce globally. The global freighter fleet, thus, is projected to grow substantially over the next two decades with the global air cargo traffic projected to sustain its strong, mid-single digit growth rate. However, sustainability challenges remain the biggest long-term challenge for Aviation with the ICAO gunning for net-zero carbon emissions from Commercial Aviation by 2050.



Against this backdrop, the report the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Freighter Aircraft Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.



• Part 1 of the report analyzes the current Market Size & Dynamics apart from the prevailing Competitive Landscape for the Global Freighter Aircraft Market.

• Part 2 provides detailed analysis on Aircraft OEMs and competing Freighter Aircraft programs, including, Financial Analysis, Insights into their Key Strategies & Plans as well as overall aircraft capabilities & metrics and a comprehensive SWOT Analysis.

• Part 3 projects market evolution for Freighter Aircrafts over medium to long term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, potential growth opportunities and demand outlook over the next two decades.



Relevance & Usefulness: The report will provide answers to key questions, which include:-

1. What is the Structure & Size of the Global Freighter Aircraft Market?

2. How is the Global Freighter Aircraft Market split across players, in terms, of Market Shares?

3. Which are the Sub-Segments being focused upon by the Aircraft OEMs?

4. Which are the Key Strategies & Growth Plans being Conceptualized & Pursued by leading Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers for the Air Cargo Market?

5. What is the size & composition of existing, in-service fleet of Freighter aircrafts globally?

6. Which are going to be the Key Growth Markets & Regions for Freighter Aircrafts through 2041?

7. Which are the Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to Shape the Future of Air Cargo Market?

8. What is the Demand Outlook for Freighter Aircrafts through 2041?



For Whom:

The report would be indispensable for those having strategic interest & stakes in the Global Air Cargo Market. The report will be extremely useful for Key Decision-Makers, Freight Operators, P2F Conversion Specialists, Program Managers, Global Procurement Managers, Cargo Airlines & Air Cargo Carriers, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies, Industry OEMs, Aviation Supplier Base, Vendors, Lessors, MRO Services Providers, Technology & Other Services Solution Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain. The report will also be useful for existing & potential Investors, Industry & Company Analysts, M&A Advisory Firms, Strategy & Management Consulting Firms, PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies, Researchers and all those associated with the Global Air Cargo Market. The report is comprehensive yet concise & compact at the same time; is custom-built for meetings & presentations, in addition, to being a ready self-reckoner as well as a quick reference guide driving, enabling & ensuring prompt and informed decision making.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________