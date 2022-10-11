Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrugated Packaging Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956472/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrugated Packaging Software estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.5% over the period 2020-2027. Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR
- The Corrugated Packaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Global
Middle Class Population: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward
amid Challenges
An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software
The Uptake of Packaged Software
Features of Corrugated Packaging Software
Current Market Scenario
World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and
Standalone
World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and
Cloud
Market Drivers and Restraints
Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the
Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software
Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case
Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period:
Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)
Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand
Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake
Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand
Global Substance Weight (in Gsm) by Geographic Region
Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves
Market Prospects
Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities
Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023)
E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by
Country: 2019
Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well
Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing
the Market Prospects
Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill
New Demand
Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages
Sector Favors Growth
World Food Packaging Market by Material (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board,
Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in
Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks
Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo
Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market
Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
