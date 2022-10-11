Security Analytics Market is Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 17.5%, 2020-2027 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights is continuing to add more markets to its comparison engine. It has recently added the Security Analytics Market engine to its database. The reports involve everything from drivers and opportunities to restraints. It's a compilation that allows for opinions by market researchers and even analysts regarding the growth of a market. Douglas Insights is the world's first comparison engine for market research reports. It has access to all information, allowing the company to understand the private and public markets.

Security analytics majorly use big data analytics and machine learning to gather, group, and then process the data they collect from different resources. The data that you gather from security analytics is something that you can use in several ways. Data analysis and analytics are one of the significant upcoming fields in the world as of now, which is why it's essential to know the basics of the market.

Key Players covered in the Global Market:

BROADCOM INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

EXABEAM, INC.

FIREEYE INC.

FORTINET INC.

GURUCUL SOLUTIONS LLC

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO. (HPE)

HILLSTONE NETWORKS

HUNTSMAN SECURITY

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.

JUNIPER NETWORKS INC.

LOGRHYTHM INC.

MCAFEE CORP.

RSA SECURITY LLC

SECURONIX

SPLUNK INC.

Covid 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic created a significant issue for businesses that wanted to continue to grow. Many companies have changed their working module to be one that is more compatible with a working-from-home model. The changing nature of the work also forced many companies to look into more IT security. The market's primary drivers are the market's demand to discover patterns for better data security. There is also a prioritization of network-based threats to create proper intelligence that can help avert all kinds of data losses. Other drivers also include the need to diminish the need for external intrusion.

Market Growth Drivers

Different drivers also increase the demand for security analytics. The evolution of technology toward Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are some of the major ones. The automation of it all has to do with environmental factors, which include the increasing amount of data readily available to the masses. Much complexity goes into the infrastructure currently present for cybersecurity, which is why there is a significant need for the security analytics market. The lack of professionals skilled in security analytics also drives the market demand. There is also a need for effective threat management which requires security teams to use security analytics consistently and correctly to get the necessary work done. There is also machine-generated data that almost every company has in its environment. Thus, as the growth of these environments increases in companies and organizations, the market for security analytics will continue to grow.

However, with the drivers, there are also restraints. There is a lack of automation in many smaller-scale companies requiring security analytics. The organization will need to collect very specific information regarding any one client or any one specific application. All companies must have as much valuable raw data as possible so that the security analytics tools are accurate. If there is a relatively small data log, it's easier to review these logs manually. However, if the records sources are too many for the company, then it would have to utilize its resources to create an effective system for conducting tasks to gather appropriate data.



These tasks would help to investigate, neutralize and recover from the threat. However, a lack of automation can make this very difficult for any organization to accomplish. There also needs to be the automation of actions that have been pre-approved so that security analytics can find easier ways to get rid of security threats. Companies are also using big data analytics with quite a lot of security analytics and artificial intelligence, which presents an opportunity for growth in the market.

Segmentations

Market by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market by Deployment

Introduction

On-premise Deployment

Cloud Deployment

Market by Solution

Introduction

Network Security Analytics

Web Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Market by End-User Industry

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Others

Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Security Analytics industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Security Analytics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Security Analytics market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Security Analytics market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Security Analytics and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Security Analytics across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

