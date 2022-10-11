New York, USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.83% During the Study Period (2019–2027) | DelveInsight

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market is expected to grow due to factors such as rising disease prevalence, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, among others. Furthermore, increasing health awareness, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a growing emphasis on improving the accuracy, portability, affordability, and usability of chemiluminescence immunoassay for end-users are expected to result in significant revenue growth in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

DelveInsight’s Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, chemiluminescence immunoassay market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key chemiluminescence immunoassay companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market during the forecast period.

Notable chemiluminescence immunoassay companies such as Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Maccura Biotechnology Co., DiaSorin, Autobio, Diatron, Daan Gene Co., Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare, Werfen, ALPCO, Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd., ZECEN Biotech Co., Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd., Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Jinde Biotech Co., Ltd. , and several others are currently operating in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.

In November 2021, DiaSorin and MeMed received the CE Mark for Liaison MeMed BV, which is a high-throughput chemiluminescent immunoassay enabling physicians to differentiate between bacterial and viral infections

In May 2021, Inova Diagnostics Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its QUANTA Flash® SARS-CoV-2 IgG chemiluminescent immunoassay under emergency use status.

In April 2021, Snibe, Diagnostic received CE marking for Maglumi HIV Ab/Ag Combi CLIA kit, which detects HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies and the HIV-1 p24 antigen.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Overview

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay is a type of diagnostic assay that combines chemiluminescence techniques with immunochemical reactions to detect the formation of an antigen-antibody complex, thereby aiding in disease diagnosis.

A CLIA analyzer is used to perform the diagnostic testing technique. These chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA) are widely used in clinical diagnostics of various diseases, including inherited, infectious, and cardiovascular diseases.





Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market in terms of revenue generation. This is due to the presence of a large patient pool associated with lifestyle diseases, government support, high consumer awareness regarding disease diagnosis, and a highly potent market in terms of product development and launches in the region.

Moreover, the widespread use of chemiluminescence immunoassay in detecting tumor markers indicating cancer development is one of the major factors driving the growth of the North American chemiluminescence immunoassay market. In addition, the prevalence of thyroid diseases is also a significant factor in the growth of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.

As a result, the presence of a large number of patients, combined with manufacturers' increasing focus on launching new products in the market, is expected to drive the growth of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market in the United States during the forecast period.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Dynamics

The rise in diabetes cases worldwide is a significant driver of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market. Another driver for the chemiluminescence immunoassay market is the various cancer types affecting millions worldwide. Moreover, another driver for the chemiluminescence immunoassay market is the rise in age-related fertility loss, as these are widely used for testing fertility and pregnancy. In addition, continuous research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are propelling the chemiluminescence immunoassay market forward.

However, the availability of alternative products, high costs, and a scarcity of skilled healthcare professionals may restrain the growth of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 infection period, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market suffered a setback due to increased cases, which increased the demand for diagnostic tools and technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a large number of diagnostic kits being approved by the FDA under emergency use status, which led to the development of sensitive and reliable chemiluminescence immunoassay-based diagnostic kits for the detection of Sars COV-2. As a result, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market will benefit.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.83% Key Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Companies Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Maccura Biotechnology Co., DiaSorin, Autobio, Diatron, Daan Gene Co., Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare, Werfen, ALPCO, Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd., ZECEN Biotech Co., Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Jinde Biotech Co., Ltd., among others

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Types of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay: Instruments, Reagents, and Consumables

Instruments, Reagents, and Consumables Market Segmentation By Application: Hepatitis, Cancer, Covid-19, and Others

Hepatitis, Cancer, Covid-19, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries, and Others

Hospitals And Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market 7 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

