Chooch to feature Computer Vision in the Public Sector at AUSA 2022 in Washington DC, October 10 to 12

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI Computer Vision Platform provider, Chooch will showcase computer vision for the Public Sector at the annual AUSA 2022 conference in Washington DC, October 10th – 12th. Featuring a complete vision AI platform with end-to-end solutions from autonomous labeling to model training to an API specifically geared towards public sector solutions, Chooch AI will demo computer vision at partner booths with HPE #4317 and L3Harris #6627.

“HPE is excited to showcase Chooch’s Edge AI solution at AUSA October 10-12 running live on HPE’s Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge system. This solution enables true computer vision-based inference and analytics at the Edge while operating in DDIL or contested environments. This differentiated solution gives war fighters the machine learning tooling they require – even at the Edge – ensuring mission success and effectiveness,” explained Jeff Winterich, DoD Account Chief Technologist of HPE.

“Chooch’s Edge AI is a great example of how commercially maintained computer vision technologies can be integrated into mission systems, even alongside complementary government capabilities, to increase the breadth and rapid adaptability of aided targeting so that the systems can retain a decision edge on the battlefield,” commented Hugh McFadden, Director, Strategy & Product Development of L3Harris.

“For federal agencies, structured visual data delivers situational awareness, early warning, identity information, operational insight and a host of other valuable inputs. Computer vision cuts through the data clutter,” explained Emrah Gultekin, CEO and co-founder of Chooch.

Fueled by high bandwidth communications and computing, Edge AI opens the door to operate in disconnected environments, delivers real-time results and enables faster decisions. Before Chooch, developers needed to bundle and code different deep learning and inference components to train, test and deploy a single model into production. Now, Chooch offers a complete no-code/low-code platform by combining multiple steps into a scalable solution, sending visual information to a prediction engine and using the output for easy-to-use applications in real time. Chooch offers pre-trained ReadyNowTM AI models or custom AI models. Chooch clients include Fortune 500 companies and the US Government, and a wide range of partners including NVIDIA, Lockheed Martin, HPE, Red Hat, L3Harris, among others.

Chooch is the only AI computer vision (CV) platform that instantly detects specific visuals, objects, and actions in video images, including critical anomalies, immediately comprehending their context, and executing pre-programmed responses – all in a fraction of the time a human being could even notice there might be an issue.

