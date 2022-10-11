Beech Island Appliance Service Co. Offers HVAC Contractor Services in Aiken SC

Beech Island, South Carolina, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beech Island Appliance Service Co. is pleased to announce that when in need of the services of an HVAC contractor Aiken SC residents can depend on them for the repair and maintenance of their heating and air conditioning systems and all major appliances. They are a long-established local business with a track record of excellent customer service for more than 60 years. They want to encourage homeowners to take advantage of their maintenance plans because regular heating and air conditioning (AC) maintenance can prolong the life of your HVAC system and its components and reduce the need for emergency repair calls.

Beech Island Appliance Service has three levels of VIP Membership maintenance service plans, for residential properties and small businesses throughout the CSRA. First is the Cair VIP membership, which ensures priority service, one scheduled visit each year, annual safety and efficiency inspection, tune up, complete comfort report card, and more. Second is the Select VIP membership, which offers priority service, 2 scheduled visits per year, service calls at only $29 and the diagnostic charges are waived, biannual safety and efficiency inspection, complete comfort report card, and more. Third is the Prestige VIP membership, which offers guaranteed service within 24 hours, 2 scheduled visits per year, free service calls, biannual safety and efficiency inspection, complete report card, and more.

For air conditioning (AC) and heating systems, they provide repairs, maintenance, and replacement & installation services. Repair services are offered for broken or improperly functioning air conditioners and furnaces. They have trained technicians ready to troubleshoot any problem and suggest the best possible solution for the client’s budget and needs. They service all HVAC brands, and they are always available to provide emergency service. Regular air conditioner and heating system maintenance is also offered with three maintenance plan options. And they also offer replacement and installation services for air conditioning (AC) and heating systems and can help a client choose the appropriate solution for their home or business.

They fully recommend the regular maintenance of HVAC systems because these units are some of the hardest working systems that can be found in the home, and regular maintenance can offer various advantages. First, clients can avoid unexpected repairs and unplanned costs. Second, clients can help keep their family safe because an improperly functioning or broken HVAC system can pose a safety risk for the family and for the property. Third, regular maintenance can extend the lifespan of an HVAC unit. And fourth, clients can save on their electric bills because a well-maintained HVAC system is more efficient.

Founded in 1959, Beech Island Appliance Service Co. is one of the oldest family-owned HVAC and appliance service companies found in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), which includes North Augusta, Aiken, and Beech Island, SC, and also Evans, Augusta, Grovetown, and Martinez, GA. They have a team of trained technicians who can make sure that a client’s HVAC systems and appliances are operating at optimum performance, and they can also provide answers to questions that clients may have at any time during the service. They assure customers that they have not wasted the more than 60 years that they have been in business, using this time to build a wealth of knowledge and experience to assist any client that needs maintenance, replacement, or a time-sensitive repair of a furnace, heat pump, air conditioner (AC), or a major appliance.

John Albion, President at Beech Island Appliance Service Co., says, “When you choose Beech Island Appliance Service - you are choosing fewer breakdowns, extended equipment life, lower utility bills, cleaner air - and peace of mind. We offer a variety of maintenance service VIP Memberships, as well as emergency repair services.”

