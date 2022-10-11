Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Hosts Grand Opening of Emblem 120, Firm’s New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Woburn, Mass.

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new six-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the vibrant northern Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.

The firm recently hosted a grand opening celebration at the property with senior executives from Toll Brothers and its Apartment Living division, along with Emblem 120’s development partners, local officials, and members of the media. Following a cocktail hour, remarks, and private tours, the celebration continued with a party for current and prospective residents of the community.

“As our newest luxury project in the Greater Boston metropolitan area, Emblem 120 marks the fourth project Toll Brothers Apartment Living has undertaken in the region and joins our growing portfolio of luxury rental communities across New England,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Emblem 120 is now the premier rental community in Woburn, and proudly embodies the very best of what Toll Brothers Apartment Living stands for, from the quality of its design to its exceptional resident experience.”

Designed by Cube 3, Emblem 120 is a six-story, wood-frame-over-steel podium building situated on a 3.4-acre site. The community totals about 396,000 square feet and includes about 9,400 square feet of retail space. Emblem 120 includes 289 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, more than 17,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space, a seven-level structured parking garage with 432 parking spaces, including several parking spaces with EV charging stations, and indoor storage for 45 bicycles.

The community offers exceptional indoor amenities, including live transit information in the lobby, secure package room, double-height community living room with indoor/outdoor fireplace, entertaining kitchen and dining area, library with conference seating and television, media lounge, bar and gaming area with beer taps, work-from-home lounge with privacy booths, multi-level fitness center with dedicated cardio, strength, and studio spaces, sky lounge with kitchen, fireplace lounge, and outdoor deck. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with sun deck and cabanas, fire pits with seating niches, a dog run, and a courtyard with outdoor grilling, dining, lounging, gaming, and screening spaces.

All apartments feature open floor plans, luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and living room, kitchen islands with pendant lighting, tiled backsplashes, Caesarstone white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, Kohler faucets and fixtures, porcelain tiled bathrooms, lighted bathroom mirrors, glass shower enclosures, walk-in closets, large windows, in-unit laundry, as well as mudrooms and balconies in select units.

“Emblem 120’s location combines extraordinary employment opportunities, endless cultural and recreational options, and outstanding access to Boston,” said Eric Cohen, Assistant Vice President at Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Emblem 120 sets a new bar for luxury residential offerings in the Woburn submarket, and drives even more energy to this growing, dynamic destination within the greater region.”

Located at 120 Commerce Way, Emblem 120 is situated just 10 miles north of Downtown Boston in the eclectic and evolving suburb of Woburn, Mass. The community is a five-minute walk from Woburn’s Anderson Regional Transportation Center, which provides convenient commuter-rail access to job centers in Cambridge and Downtown Boston and express transport to Logan International Airport. Direct access to Route 93 and Route 128 / I-95 gives residents easy access to the technology corridor just south of the site along the Route 128 corridor.

Emblem 120 also benefits from the region’s strong employment base, including multiple Fortune 500 companies and numerous others serving a wide range of sectors, including life sciences, technology, and professional services. These opportunities are only enhanced by the presence of Harvard and M.I.T., which have spawned a culture of tech and biotech innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship in nearby Cambridge and throughout the Greater Boston area.

Emblem 120 is the fourth project completed by Toll Brothers Apartment Living in Massachusetts, following Parc Westborough in Westborough, which was sold in 2018, The Kendrick in Needham, and The Bradford in Belmont. Following the grand opening of Emblem 120, the firm has four future projects currently underway in the Greater Boston metropolitan area, including The Laurent in Cambridge, Hathon in Medway, Atwood in Saugus, and Lyra in Boston.

For more information about Emblem 120 visit Emblem120.com.







About Toll Brothers Apartment Living®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. Today, the firm has developed nearly 8,500 units, has nearly 4,500 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 20,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment