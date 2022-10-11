Boralex will release its 2022 third quarter financial results on November 9

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or “the Corporation”) announces that the release of the 2022 third quarter results will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET To attend the conference Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7pqreg63 To attend the event by phone: Click here to register for the earnings call. Once you have completed your registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link and your personal PIN to connect to the call. If you lose this link and your PIN, you will be able to register again. You must register if you wish to attend the call by phone.

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex’s website at www.boralex.com . A full replay will also be available on Boralex’s website until November 9, 2023.

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on November 9, 2022, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 4 GW in wind and solar projects and over 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

