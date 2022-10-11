Apple Growth Partners’ Jason Bogniard Admitted into AAML Foundation, First in Ohio

Cleveland, OH, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Bogniard, ASA, CVA, EA, MBA, was admitted into the prestigious American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) Foundation Forensic and Business Valuation Division. With fewer than 40 members in the country, Bogniard is the first admitted business valuation professional from the state of Ohio.

Bogniard is a principal in the business valuation and litigation support department of Apple Growth Partners (AGP), an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm.

“Jason is an insightful leader not just within our firm’s business valuation and litigation support team, but also in the established legal community as an experienced valuator and partner for cases across the country,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Jason is well deserving of this honor, including representing the state of Ohio.”

Per the AAML website, the AAML Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization designed to support the charitable mission of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers of protecting families, specifically children. Since its origination, the Foundation has provided financial assistance through grants to help families and children negatively impacted by the ending of the family unit, including support for physical, mental, or substance abuse, financial destruction, and abandonment.

Bogniard has more than 20 years of experience valuating businesses and providing related domestic relations litigation consulting services. His expertise leads the firm’s services for fair market value opinions. Bogniard is courtroom tested as having served as an expert witness in countless cases, resulting in significant monetary judgements. Having completed more than 750 valuations of closely held businesses, Bogniard’s clients have successfully sold their businesses or benefited from his expert witness credibility. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration/Finance degree from Ohio University, Master of Business Administration/Finance from Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, is an Accredited Senior Appraiser, a Certified Valuation Analyst and is an Enrolled Agent.

