STANDLEE® PARTNERS WITH TOP-RATED CHARITY FOR BREAST CANCER AWARNESS

Kimberly, ID, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standlee is pleased to partner with two breast cancer nonprofit organizations, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and Riding Beyond, throughout the month of October to support breast cancer awareness in a unique way. Through a social media campaign supported with resources on Standlee’s blog and their podcast, Standlee is donating monetary funds in support of Riding Beyond by sharing how horses can make a difference to those with breast cancer.

Standlee visited with Ann-Marie Ramsey, a breast cancer survivor, Riding Beyond participant and volunteer, on the Beyond the Barn Podcast about the difference that horses made during her recovery of breast cancer.

“It’s nice, in a way, that it’s not a person. You don’t have to explain yourself necessarily to the horse. You don’t have to talk at all, and the horse just kind of gets it,” shares Ramsey.

Standlee, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, and Riding Beyond encourage everyone to support the breast cancer community in two simple ways. The first way is by downloading episode 44 of the Beyond the Barn® podcast “How Horses Can Heal the Trauma that Comes with Breast Cancer” featuring stories of firsthand breast cancer experiences and how horses can heal the trauma that comes from enduring breast cancer treatments.Download episode 44 “How Horses Can Heal the Trauma that Comes with Breast Cancer” now on Apple, Spotify or Google Podcast apps. The second way is to build a community of support by sharing experiences with Living Beyond Breast Cancer, the four-star rated non-profit Standlee previously supported in 2021. Share a picture to your social media page of a horse that supported you or your family through this breast cancer journey with the #horsesheal.

For every download on this episode and every image shared with the #horsesheal, from now through October 31, 2022, Standlee will be donating $5 to Riding Beyond, a therapeutic riding program for women recovering from breast cancer treatment.

In 2021, Standlee donated $4,000 to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. The experience was a success and Standlee looks forward continuing supporting this cause in 2022. Episode 20 featured stories and experiences from Standlee’s pink hay truck driver, Stephanie Henderson and VP of Standlee Hay Trucking, Bobby Delgado.

Henderson says, “I’ve been approached by breast cancer survivors a couple of times, and they’re just lit up about the truck and then on top of it, that a woman drives the truck. Those experiences I will cherish all the time.”

Standlee continues to support the breast cancer community.

“Since making the decision to paint one of our trucks pink, we’ve been honored to continue our commitment to the breast cancer community through encouragement, support and awareness,” says Dusty Standlee, CEO of Standlee.

About Standlee

Standlee® puts the health and well-being of the animals you love first by delivering the best nutrition through premium forage and highest-quality animal care products.

Founded in 1981, Standlee has carefully grown and manufactured sun-cured forage to ensure high-quality and consistent nutrition. Their finished products are managed to ensure year-round supply and are delivered to customers by the largest distribution network of forage products in the United States. They provide premium forage in various types and product formats, including pellets, cubes, chopped, and bales.

Standlee is Grown for the Life We Love®.

standlee.com

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content. Thirty years since its inception, the organization remains committed to creating a culture of acceptance — where sharing the diversity of the lived experience of breast cancer fosters self-advocacy and hope. For more information, visit LBBC.ORG or call 855-807-6386.

About Riding Beyond

Riding Beyond is a nonprofit organization that serves women who have experienced the rigors of breast cancer treatment to revitalize their whole person emotionally, physically, and spiritually, through carefully designed and guided interactions with horses. Since 2013, Riding Beyond has introduced hundreds of women, their friends and families, and their healthcare providers to the life-changing, healing power of the horse/human connection.