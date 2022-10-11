New digital-first series Know Brainers blends learning and lolz on TikTok

Toronto, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO, a digital learning organization known for smart, engaging content, is launching an exciting online project for youth and young adults everywhere. Live now on TikTok and YouTube, Know Brainers is a docu-style series and social media initiative that blends Internet-literate fun with fascinating ideas from the Ontario curriculum.

Hosts Laura Commisso, Matt Nethersole and Monica Brighton will be joined by Maryanne Oketch, the winner of the 42nd season of the American reality competition series Survivor.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team and can’t wait to share all the experiments and challenges we’ve got planned for this season,” says Oketch. “My experiences from competing on Survivor are already giving us so much to play with on this show. It’s a blast.”

“Know Brainers is an exciting new evolution in how we create digital-first content at TVO,” says Alex Sopinka, executive producer at TVO. “The series will connect with viewers who love scrolling through TikTok and YouTube in search of funny videos that break down big ideas in thoughtful ways.”

The twice-monthly series features a cast of hosts who serve as curious amateurs investigating problems, building wild DIY contraptions and conquering complicated challenges. Each episode invites viewers to engage in the kind of inquiry-based thinking that is reflected at many intersections of science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education. In addition to entertaining online audiences, Know Brainers will provide Ontario educators with exciting options for introducing or expanding upon subjects taught in class.

Upcoming episodes:

Popsicle Stick Bridge (live now on TikTok and YouTube)

Hacking Fear – October 21

Truth of Colour – November 4

Surviving High School – November 18

Am I Psychic? – December 2

Between episodes, hosts will engage a community of followers with on-trend fun and insights. Follow Know Brainers on TikTok and subscribe to the YouTube channel to receive the latest episodes, behind-the-scenes videos and interactions with series hosts.

About TVO

TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

TVO streaming channels: Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android, LG, Roku and Samsung.



