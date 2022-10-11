LastPass to Provide Simple, Fast and Secure Logins Across the Metaverse

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s Meta Connect, LastPass announced it is the first password manager with a 2D Progressive Web App (PWA) in the Meta Quest Store, available today, with a native integration into the Meta Quest Browser planned for early 2023. This marks a major milestone for LastPass as it becomes a key security service for virtual reality users and will prove vital as Meta continues to expand its VR ecosystem to include business, educational, productivity and entertainment environments.



The LastPass app solves the current challenge of accessing passwords on Meta Quest, by providing a simple and secure account login experience with quick access to credentials, credit cards, addresses and more without removing the VR headset. Whether customers are logging in or completing a purchase, this is the simplest and most productive way to access apps and securely browse in VR. All LastPass customers, including those using the free version, can download LastPass from the Meta Quest Store. Quest customers who do not have a LastPass account can create one here.

“We’re honored to join Meta to solve a real-life pain point of so many VR users,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of LastPass. “As we kick off this initial phase, we look forward to making a positive impact through the custom app integration to deliver the best possible experience. Universal access to your logins, personal information, and data should be the expectation, no matter which device you’re using – and LastPass provides this ubiquity - whether you’re at home, at work, or in the metaverse.”

Early next year, LastPass will make the experience even more simple and seamless by offering automatic save and fill functionality when it will become the first cross-device password manager integrated natively in the Meta Quest Browser.

To learn about LastPass’ partnership with Meta or to download the LastPass app on Meta’s Quest Store, please click here.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which has helped more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit www.lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.



