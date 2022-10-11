Naturists Challenge Nudity Laws Through A Nation-wide Initiative

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A national organization representing naturists has launched a significant initiative that calls on the Federal government to review its nudity law. The Federation of Canadian Naturists (FCN) has released a position statement and has organized a letter-writing campaign for the month of October.

The law that they are focusing on is Section 174 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which has the simple title of “Nudity.” In their position statement, the Federation raises a number of concerns about this Law. For example, they argue it is overly broad and ambiguous in its wording, making it difficult to interpret or enforce with any consistency. They also argue that it is out of step with the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms.



With regards to having a review, they also argue that Section 174 has been neglected. Unlike other laws in the Criminal Code that are reviewed every few years, Section 174 has not been given a formal review in at least 60 years. As a result, they feel that the law no longer reflects the sensibilities of modern Canadians, or our multicultural society.

This initiative follows a petition that called for a repeal of Section 174. Known as Petition e-3999, it was circulated from May through early September and garnered 1,760 signatures. The Federation hopes to build on the petition’s momentum through their letter-writing campaign to compel the Federal Government to commit to a formal review.

“We feel the time has come to bring this issue to the forefront. That is why we are rallying our members and allies, or anyone who cares about personal freedom, to participate in our letter-writing campaign,” said Greg Snow, the Federation’s president.

Information on the Federation’s letter-writing campaign and position statement can be found on their website, fcn.ca .

About Us - The Federation of Canadian Naturists (FCN) is a member-supported, not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering a greater understanding, acceptance and appreciation of naturism as a way of life throughout Canada.

Founded in 1986, the FCN has served as a voice for Canadian naturists through a variety of activities, including education and outreach, as well as legal advocacy.

For more information, contact:

Greg Snow, President 289-338-9810, president@fcn.ca

Rob Field, Vice President 416-527-1373, vicepresident@fcn.ca

Dan Bissonnette, Director of Media Relations 519-259-2407, dbissonnette@fcn.ca