Raw Pet Food Isn’t as Scary as it May Sound

St. Louis Park, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a pet parent who wants to put your pet’s health first? If you are, there’s a good chance you turned to the internet and saw some articles about feeding your pet a raw diet. You might be thinking “Raw pet food? But what about the bacteria?” Homemade recipes often contain dangerous foodborne pathogens like bacteria and parasites found in some raw ingredients.

However, there’s no need to fear when you choose the trusted, minimally-processed Instinct Raw. Instinct Raw meals are minimally processed, protein-packed and never cooked to preserve the integrity of every ingredient.

Why Instinct Raw is all treats, no tricks!

Instinct is here to provide all the benefits, and none of the scares, that come with a raw diet:

Complete and balanced nutrition crafted by pet nutrition experts. Instinct has a dedicated team of experts crafting and making our raw recipes, from food scientists to quality control specialists to our on-staff Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist®.

Safe for pets and pet parents. Instinct Raw frozen and freeze-dried meals go through a USDA-recognized process, High Pressure Processing (HPP), to ensure it's safe and pathogen-free. All Instinct Raw meals meet the highest food quality and safety standards.

Minimally processed and more nutrient-dense than kibble (or any other cooked food). Instinct uses 3x more real meat and organs than most kibble, providing your pet with more animal-based protein.

Backed by science. Instinct partners with research programs at the University of Helsinki and University of Georgia to quantify the impact of raw pet food on dogs' health. Together, we study how raw diets can transform pets' lives first-hand addressing common health conditions.

A range of raw options to fit your needs. Instinct offers dog and cat options that will keep them healthy and happy. Some of these options include frozen raw meals, freeze-dried raw meals, raw coated kibble, raw toppers and more.

Instinct Raw for a longer healthy life

To learn about how we keep your pet safe and healthy this Halloween with Instinct Raw, visit instinctpetfood.com. Because when it comes to your pet, it should be all treats and no tricks.

About Instinct

Instinct® Pet Food is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with raw pet food manufacturing facilities in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since it was founded in 2002, their mission has been to transform the lives of pets with raw nutrition. Food is one of the most important choices pet parents can make for their pets. Unlike other pet foods that use processed, complicated ingredients, Instinct’s raw diets are made with real meat, fruit, and vegetables. Their frozen and freeze-dried raw recipes use High-Pressure Processing (HPP) to ensure they are free from pathogens, meeting the highest food quality and safety standards. Instinct is the only raw pet food company in North America to achieve an “Excellent” Safe Quality Food (SQF) Food Safety rating and an SQF Quality certification, instilling a high degree of trust in their raw recipes and procedures.

Feeding raw food can have a noticeable change in a pet’s digestion, overall energy level, skin, and coat health. It can also help pets with food sensitivities and increase mealtime excitement – even from the pickiest of eaters. A healthier and happier life can start with simple changes to your pet’s diet – and The Choice is Raw™.

To learn more about Instinct, visit instinctpetfood.com.

