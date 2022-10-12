Klean Industries Selects Chemex Global to Support the Rollout of a Flagship Tyre Pyrolysis Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading tire pyrolysis equipment manufacturer and project developer, is pleased to announce it has selected Chemex Global, LLC, a subsidiary of The Shaw Group, LLC, to engineer, procure and fabricate Klean's 20,000 MT hydrocarbon upgrading system for its Boardman, Oregon, project. Both parties intend to execute the design-build contract, which includes process and schedule guarantees in the first quarter of 2023.

The Boardman facility will convert end-of-life-tires (ELTs) otherwise destined for landfill or incineration into highly valuable products such as a recovered carbon black (rCB) used as a replacement for new carbon blacks and recovered fuel oil (rFO) that is blended with Carbon Black Oil (CBO) to be used in the creation of new virgin biobased carbon blacks. This is a significant advancement in developing circularity within both the carbon black and tire manufacturing industries while also meeting environmental, social, governance (ESG) mandates. Additional attributes include notable reductions in carbon emissions while also addressing significant improvement in the production of virgin carbon blacks because the rFO contains a biobased content of approximately 35%-40%, which is a result of natural rubber found in scrap tires.

Chemex Global will provide a modular back-end pyrolysis oil condensing and fractionation system, and control systems. This system includes the facilitation of the integration of its technology and equipment into the overall facility for the conversion of the recovered pyrolysis oil. The pyrolysis oil is condensed and then split into two streams of which approximately 85% is a hydrocarbon product of similar quality to VLSFO 1% and 15% is a naphtha-like product. The lighter naphtha-like product is destined for the California marketplace for applications that meet the Low Carbon Fuels Standard (LCFS) for the creation of low-carbon intensity road fuels, diesel, and other valuable products. Further, Chemex Global will fully commission the oil upgrading unit.

The fabrication of the modular oil upgrading system will be completed by Chemex Global's parent company The Shaw Group at its shops across the United States, including its state-of-the-art 440,000-square-foot module facility in Lake Charles and pipe fabrication facilities in Walker, Louisiana, and El Dorado, Arkansas.

"It's taken some time to find the right partners for Klean's projects that have the depth of experience needed for the timely rollout of our integrated resource recovery projects. Our projects are capital-intensive and require cost-effective and highly technical solutions that can deliver specified output products on a guaranteed basis. With +40 more projects under development, we believe Chemex offers the solutions that best fit our timelines and budget and we look for to expanding this relationship to develop more projects together," said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.

"Our diverse engineering capabilities combined with world-class fabrication assets enabled us to assess the project and minimize field execution to the greatest extent possible while keeping project development plans on a fixed schedule. We look forward to further expanding our presence in the pyrolysis oil space in particular and the waste-to-energy space in general, where we feel we are quickly establishing a market-leading position because of our ability to provide turnkey execution on a highly accelerated basis," added Matt Rodgers, Chief Commercial Officer, Chemex Global.

About Chemex Global

Chemex Global offers clients a boutique service experience for modular and conventional refinery and energy projects. Chemex Global is positioned at the forefront of the energy transition. Our in-house experts draw on over 40 years of global experience to engineer and design each piece of a project tailored to a client's specific needs and ensure that the most effective and reliable solution is achieved. Chemex Global leverages an integrated team approach that includes all project disciplines and drives safety, quality, and construction-driven planning. Chemex Global operates from the Greater Houston area with our engineering, design, and project management teams in The Woodlands, Texas.

About The Shaw Group

Shaw is an industry leader in pipe and module fabrication services to a variety of industries including oil and gas, heavy construction, power, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and wastewater. The company boasts 2.2 million square feet of fabrication and manufacturing capacity around the world, with the capability to provide premier pipe fabrication, module, and induction bending services to industrial clients throughout the world. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Shaw employs approximately 700 people across its offices and operations in North America and the Middle East.

About Klean Industries Inc.

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing, and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest-quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks ("rCB"), and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis, and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities, and new cleantech jobs.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Klean Industries Inc.

700 W. Georgia St., Suite 2500

Vancouver, BC

Canada, V7Y1B3

(T) +1.604.637.9609

(T) +1.866.302.5928

(F) +1.604.637.9609

(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com

Contact Information:

Marc Smith

Business Development

1-604-637-9609



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.