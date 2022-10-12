Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 3rd quarter of 2022

English Estonian

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 21% in total in the Baltic States year-over-year and totalled 151 430 at the end of September.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 7% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: -7%, first 9 months: 4%) and totalled 77 920.

quarter: -7%, first 9 months: 4%) and totalled 77 920. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 23% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 6%, first 9 months: 12%) and totalled 23 548.

quarter: 6%, first 9 months: 12%) and totalled 23 548. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 51% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 14%, first 9 months: 26%) and totalled 5 162.

quarter: 14%, first 9 months: 26%) and totalled 5 162. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 40% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 16%, first 9 months: 20%) and totalled 21 035.

quarter: 16%, first 9 months: 20%) and totalled 21 035. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 61% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 7%, first 9 months: 36%) and totalled 23 765.

Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

“In a year-over-year comparison, the number of digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp continued to demonstrate fast growth and reached 21 per cent in total. The number of digital subscriptions of Õhtuleht increased the most which shows that the customer groups who until now had preferred periodicals published on paper are also beginning to consume more and more digital media. In percentage terms, the number of digital subscriptions increased the most in Lithuania and Latvia where the transition to digital subscription models started later than in Estonia and where we also expect to see further growth potential in the near future.

The number of digital subscribers of our company with the largest number of readers Delfi Meedia increased by 7 per cent year-over-year in Estonia. However, it decreased by 7 per cent as compared to the previous quarter. The quarterly drop was related to the one-off decision to cancel intermediation of digital subscriptions to the customers of the telecommunications company Telia and focus directly of the sale of subscriptions to the end customer. We are witnessing a long-term positive effect of this decision on the revenue growth of Delfi Meedia. Without accounting for the termination of subscriptions of Telia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi Meedia increased by 3 per cent in Estonia in the last quarter and by 21 per cent year-over-year.”

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

30.09.2022 30.06.2022 change 31.12.2021 change 30.09.2021 change AS Delfi Meedia 77 920 84 072 -7% 74 873 4% 72 860 7% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 23 548 22 281 6% 20 992 12% 19 198 23% Geenius Meedia OÜ 5 162 4 523 14% 4 100 26% 3 411 51% Delfi AS (Latvia) 21 035 18 190 16% 17 549 20% 15 030 40% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 23 765 22 256 7% 17 433 36% 14 786 61% Total Ekspress Grupp 151 430 151 322 0% 134 947 12% 125 285 21%





One of the long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp is to increase the volume of digital subscriptions in the Baltic States to 340 thousand subscribers by the end of 2026 which is approximately 2.5 times higher than at the year-end 2021.





