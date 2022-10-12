Paris, Amsterdam, October 12, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield launches in-house retail media agency, Westfield Rise

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the developer and operator of Flagship retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency.

The agency will serve as a one-stop-shop for brands and media-buyers to create innovative and measurable campaigns across URW’s platform of best-in-class retail media assets at its 57 shopping malls in Europe – including its network of 1,700 digital billboards, one of the largest on the continent, 170 brand experience locations, and its range of online advertising capabilities.

Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “With the launch of Westfield Rise, we will be able to serve the advertising and media industries in a bespoke way, establishing the right team and organisation to work across our platform to create durable and measurable partnerships and explore new tailor-made opportunities. This client-centric approach, powered by data-driven insights and metrics, will allow us to serve brands, agencies and media buyers by delivering compelling off- and online media campaigns and marketing activations to our incredibly engaged audience.”

Through its “one platform, one audience, one inventory” approach, Westfield Rise offers clients access to a fully GDPR-compliant platform leveraging qualified audience data on the company’s massive footfall, including 550 million yearly visits in Europe, along with 40 million consumers online.

The company also announces the appointment of Candice Mayer-Gillet to the role of Managing Director, Westfield Rise. Mayer-Gillet has experience across the URW business, having worked in leasing, operating management and retail media. Her broad experience will give her a holistic view of how Westfield Rise can deliver the best of URW for its clients.

Westfield Rise will be headquartered in Paris and London, with the 50-strong team spread across the 11 European countries in which URW operates. It will be able to leverage retail media assets at all of the company’s 80 centres in Europe and the US, including 53 Flagship destinations.

The creation of Westfield Rise is the latest step in URW’s strategy to grow revenues from media advertising, brand experience and data partnerships. The agency will continue to work with longstanding advertising clients such as Disney, Samsung, Amazon, Clearpay, Netflix and LVMH as well as collaborate with its valued regional partners, Ocean Outdoor, Clear Channel and JCDecaux.

