Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 12 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 4 October 2022 until 11 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 360,016 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.15 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|4 Oct 2022
|55,975
|73.0702
|4,090,104
|5 Oct 2022
|58,657
|75.1723
|4,409,382
|6 Oct 2022
|59,631
|73.2635
|4,368,776
|7 Oct 2022
|61,141
|70.8849
|4,333,974
|10 Oct 2022
|61,710
|67.6744
|4,176,187
|11 Oct 2022
|62,902
|67.3537
|4,236,682
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|5,335,367
|70.5021
|376,154,448
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|5,695,383
|70.5430
|401,769,553
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,114,018 own shares, corresponding to 0.74% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment