Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 12 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 4 October 2022 until 11 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 360,016 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.15 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
4 Oct 202255,97573.07024,090,104
5 Oct 202258,65775.17234,409,382
6 Oct 202259,63173.26354,368,776
7 Oct 202261,14170.88494,333,974
10 Oct 202261,71067.67444,176,187
11 Oct 202262,90267.35374,236,682
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		5,335,36770.5021376,154,448
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme5,695,38370.5430401,769,553







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,114,018 own shares, corresponding to 0.74% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

