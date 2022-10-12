ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

| Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

12 October 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 11 October 2022, Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,014.0 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 22,803 ordinary shares, being 0.033% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395