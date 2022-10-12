Amolyt Pharma to Present Full Phase 2a Data on AZP-3601 at Upcoming Conferences

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that it will be presenting data from its Phase 2a clinical trial at the 38th Congress of the French Society of Endocrinology to be held October 12-15, 2022 in Nantes, France, and the 2022 International HypoPARAthyroidism Conference to be held October 21-23, 2022 virtually.



At the 38th Congress of the French Society of Endocrinology, Professors Peter Kamenicky and Istvan Takacs will discuss clinical needs in hypoparathyroidism and the results of the AZP-3601 Phase 2a clinical trial in more detail.

At the International HypoPARAthyroidism Conference, Amolyt Pharma’s Chief Medical Officer Mark Sumeray, M.D., will discuss the differentiated mechanism of action of AZP-3601, a parathyroid hormone (PTH)-1 receptor agonist, designed for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism and data from Phase 2a trial. An interactive Q&A will conclude the session.

Presentation details:

38th Congress of the French Society of Endocrinology

Title: Clinical needs and emerging therapeutic approaches in hypoparathyroidism

Date: October 13, 2022 – Nantes, France

Presentation time: 7:45 am – 8:30 am CET

Presenter(s): Prof. Peter Kamenicky, Prof. Istvan Takacs

2022 International HypoPARAthyroidism Conference

Title: Development of AZP-3601, a new investigational treatment for chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Date: October 21, 2022 – Virtual

Presentation time: 10:15 pm – 11:15 pm CET (4:15 pm – 5:15 pm EDT)

Presenter: Mark Sumeray, M.D.

Additional details can be found on the French Society of Endocrinology and the HypoPARAthyroidism Association, Inc. websites and a video replay from the HypoPARAthyroidism Conference will be available on the Amolyt website once the presentation concludes.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Approximately 80% of the estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact many tissues and organ systems, in particular, the kidneys and bone. 17% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have osteopenia or osteoporosis and 53% are peri- or postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About AZP-3601

AZP-3601 is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor to safely produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, AZP-3601 is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important benefit, since many patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

