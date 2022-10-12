At 6.1% CAGR, Biomaterials Market Size, Share is Expected to Reach US$ 63.7 Billion by 2030 | Demand, Regional Analysis and Trends Forecast Report

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The global biomaterials market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 39.7 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 63.7 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.1%
Biomaterials Introduction
Biomaterials can be perceived as a material of synthetic or natural sources and serve their utility as implants to replace any impaired tissue or organ in order to enhance its functional capability. In the present day and age, biomaterials play a vital role in the field of medicine—reinstating function and assisting in treatment and cure for people after disease or injury.
Biomaterials could be both - synthetic or natural and are employed in medical applications to encourage, improve, or substitute impaired tissue, organ or biological function.
Biomaterials Market Dynamics
Biomaterials can be understood as synthetically obtained natural or synthetic materials that play a vital role in medical technology to enhance the functional capabilities of impaired organs and tissues. These biomaterials further find its application in communicating with biological systems for clinical purposes and remedies of dental, cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other chronic diseases among the population is majorly boosting the demand of biomaterials across the global market.
In addition to that, the huge funding by government organizations to commence and set in motion new products across the world together with a surge in awareness with regard to the benefits of biomaterials products is also estimated to grow substantially in the forthcoming years.
Biomaterials Market Segmentation
The global biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region
By Type
- Metallic Biomaterials
- Stainless Steel
- Titanium & Titanium Alloys
- Cobalt-Chrome Alloys
- Gold
- Silver
- Magnesium
- Polymeric Biomaterials
- Polymethylmethacrylate
- Polyethylene
- Polyester
- Silicone Rubber
- Nylon
- Polyetheretherketone
- Other Polymeric Biomaterials
- Ceramics
- Calcium Phosphate
- Zirconia
- Aluminum Oxide
- Calcium Sulfate
- Carbon
- Glass
- Natural Biomaterials
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Collagen
- Gelatin
- Fibrin
- Cellulose
- Chitin
- Alginates
- Silk
By Application
- Cardiovascular
- Catheters
- Stents
- Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
- Pacemakers
- Sensors
- Heart Valves
- Vascular Grafts
- Guidewires
- Others
- Orthopedic
- Joint Replacement
- Knee Replacement
- Hip Replacement
- Shoulder Replacement
- thers
- viscosupplementation
- Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation
- Suture Anchors
- Interference Screws
- Meniscal Repair Tacks
- Meshes
- Spine
- Spinal Fusion Surgeries
- Minimally Invasive Fusion Surgeries
- Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization Surgeries
- Pedicle-Based Rod Systems
- Interspinous Spacers
- Artificial Discs
- Fracture Fixation Devices
- Bone Plates
- Screws
- Pins
- Rods
- Wires
- Synthetics Bone Grafts
- Ophthalmology
- Contact Lenses
- Intraocular Lenses
- Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues
- Synthetic Corneas
- Others
- Dental
- Dental Implants
- Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes
- Dental Membranes
- Tissue Regeneration
- Plastic Surgery
- Soft-Tissue Fillers
- Craniofacial Surgery
- Wound Healing
- Wound Closure Devices
- Sutures
- Staples
- Surgical Hemostats
- Internal Tissue Sealants
- Adhesion Barriers
- Hernia Meshes
- Tissue Engineering
- Scaffolds for Regenerative Medicine
- Nanomaterials for Biosensing
- Tailoring of Inorganic Nanoparticles
- Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications
- Shunting Systems
- Cortical Neural Prosthetics
- Hydrogel Scaffolds for CNS Repair
- Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation
- Other Applications
- Drug Delivery Systems
- Gastrointestinal Applications
- Bariatric Surgery
- Urinary Applications
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Biomaterials Market Key Players
The key participating players of the global biomaterials market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Corbion, Royal DSM, Evonik Industries, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Cam Bioceramics B.V., CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, and Gelita AG, among others.
