CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 OCTOBER 2022 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s interim report January–September 2022 to be published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Cargotec Corporation will publish its interim report January–September 2022 on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 2:30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed with code 4693576# by calling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437



France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Singapore: +65 6494 8889



Sweden: +46 (0) 8 505 20424



Switzerland: +41 (0) 43 456 9986

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

USA: +1 212 999 6659

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2022-q3. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 570 1878

